ChatGPT Mac app is now available to all users — here's how to get it

News
By
published

Get ready to enjoy the power of AI on your Mac

MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 sitting on a patio table
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When OpenAI announced GPT-4o, one of the more exciting pieces of news was that its beloved ChatGPT app would come to Mac. It's been pretty quiet since then, but the company has officially released the app, making it available to many Mac users.

On the Mac app's website, ChatGPT cites its ability to "Chat about email, screenshots, files, and anything on your screen." 

It's worth noting that the app is only available for devices running macOS 14+ with Apple Silicon (M1 or better). If you're on an older device or a newer one with an Intel chip, you won't able to enjoy ChatGPT in app form. However, you can continue using the AI's browser version to ask your essential queries. 

The speech features shown during the GPT-4o demo is available in the Mac app, so downloading the app is a good idea if talking to your favorite AI appeals to you. Our AI expert Ryan Morrison put the ChatGPT Voice features against Google Gemini Live to see which was more natural. He said, "ChatGPT Voice sounds more natural, can detect and respond to emotion and vocal tones and even adapt in real-time to how you ask it to speak." 

If you want to download ChatGPT on your Mac, you can head to OpenAI's website and click Download to get the DMG file. Install it as you would any other application and see if having ChatGPT on your Mac is a workflow changer or simply a fun distraction for making interesting AI images.

We tested the Mac app in its beta form and found it to be quite capable. "The addition of the new multimodal GPT-4o model gives the app faster response times, improved reasoning and better understanding of pictures and other content types," said Tom's Guide AI Editor Ryan Morrison. 

It's a free app, and you don't need a paid ChatGPT subscription, so if you have a compatible Mac, there's no reason not to download it and see if you like it. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 95 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple M3 MacBook Air
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
(13.3-inch 128GB)
4
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
$644.99
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
7
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
8
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
(256GB)
10
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.