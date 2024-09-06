AI video generator Dream Machine just got a huge upgrade — now you can control the camera

Luma Labs Dream Machine is one of the leading artificial intelligence video generators currently on the market, and not content to just rest on its laurels, the company is constantly adding new features and upgrades. The latest model takes us to version 1.6 and includes camera control.

Accessible through the standard prompt window, camera control works by adding specific phrasing to your prompt to tell the AI video model which direction to move the camera in when creating the video. Typing the word camera will open a new sub-menu.

There are many options, each displaying a small example video, including obvious ones like moving up, left and down. You can also use terms like crane up and down, push and orbit.

I decided to put a few of these to the test to see just how closely Luma Labs Dream Machine can follow a specific motion instruction. With Runway, it can be hit or miss.

Creating the prompts

I tried to come up with prompts that included some degree of creativity and a character to focus on. This will make it easier to test different camera options.

Each is a simple prompt of about two sentences, but I’ve left ‘enhance prompt’ turned on within the Dream Machine prompt window, as this will steer the generation based on the prompt guide.

I wanted to run multiple versions of each prompt for each camera option, but that would have eaten through my available generations very quickly, so I picked the best one based on the scene.

(Image credit: Luma Labs Dream Machine/Future AI)

Prompt: “A couple sitting in a treehouse, surrounded by twinkling fairy lights. They share a cup of hot chocolate while glowing fireflies hover around them.”

Camera option: Push In to focus on their connection and the intimate setting.

2. Polar Bear at Stabucks

(Image credit: Luma Labs Dream Machine/Future AI)

Prompt: “A giant polar bear casually seated at a corner table, sipping a latte. People around it continue their day, completely unbothered, while the bear scrolls through a phone.”

Camera option: Pull Out to reveal the surrounding patrons and casual atmosphere.

3. Library with a Mind of Its Own

(Image credit: Luma Labs Dream Machine/Future AI)

Prompt: “Rows of bookshelves shifting and swirling like waves, books flying off the shelves and rearranging themselves. Characters from the books peek out, watching the chaos.”

Camera option: Move Up as books swirl upward, creating a dynamic, chaotic view.

4. Giant Snail City

(Image credit: Luma Labs Dream Machine/Future AI)

Prompt: “A vibrant metropolis built on the backs of colossal snails, their shells serving as apartments and shops. Citizens ride atop snails, zipping through the city as buildings slowly shift and grow.”

Camera option: Move Down from the sky, descending onto the snail city, showcasing its scale.

5. Lighthouse in Space

(Image credit: Luma Labs Dream Machine/Future AI)

Prompt: “A lonely lighthouse floating amidst the stars, guiding spaceships as they pass by distant nebulae. The beam of light cuts through space, illuminating distant galaxies.”

Camera option: Push In toward the light beam cutting through space, guiding ships.

6. Concert for Insects

(Image credit: Luma Labs Dream Machine/Future AI)

Prompt: “A tiny band of crickets, ants, and beetles performing an elaborate symphony on handmade instruments while grasshoppers in tuxedos cheer and wave leaves like fans.”

Camera option: Crane Up to circle the performing insect band.

7. Floating Garden with Cloud Flowers

(Image credit: Luma Labs Dream Machine/Future AI)

Prompt: “A whimsical garden where plants grow directly from clouds, their petals forming rainbows. A gardener floats by, tending to the cloud flowers with a watering can made of sunlight.”

Camera option: Move Up to ascend through the clouds, showcasing the floating flowers.