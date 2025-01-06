The Garmin Instinct 3 just launched at CES and it’s a rugged and affordable rival to the Fenix 8

Garmin has launched the Instinct 3 smartwatch range at CES 2025, with the line-up containing three watches including a Garmin Instinct with an AMOLED display for the first time.

There is also a new solar-charging Instinct 3 that offers potentially unlimited battery life, and a more affordable option in the Instinct E, which costs $299 compared to $399 for the Instinct 3 Solar and $449 for the Instinct 3 AMOLED. All three watches will be available to order from January 10, 2025.

All three of the watches now have a built-in-flashlight, and the AMOLED and Solar models come in two sizes — 45mm and 50mm. The distinctive, rugged design of the Instinct is kept, with colors including Neotropic and Electric Lime.

(Image credit: Garmin)

A new metal bezel adds to the Instinct 3’s durability, and all of the watches in the range are tested to military standard MIL-STD 810 for thermal and shock resistance while offering 10 ATM water resistance.

Battery life has always been a key feature of the Instinct range and that remains the case even with the Instinct 3 AMOLED, which can last up to 24 days in watch mode.

However, if battery life is your main concern the Instinct 3 Solar will be the watch for you, since it can last indefinitely in sunny conditions thanks to the upgraded solar panels on its front, which Garmin says are much more efficient than the ones on the Instinct 2 Solar.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Other upgrades to the new watches include dual-band GPS for more accurate outdoor activity tracking. The watches also have all the sensors you expect from a top Garmin watch, including a pulse oximeter and altimeter, and offer 24/7 health tracking plus smart features like NFC payments.

The setup of the Instinct 3 range mirrors the Garmin Fenix 8 range, which also has solar, AMOLED and a cheaper E model. The Instinct 3 is likely to draw some customers away from the flagship Fenix 8, which is much more expensive, though does offer some key upgrades including offline maps.