5 tips for creating a cozy Christmas bed — from festive sheets to hotel-style pillows

Christmas bedscaping is all about creative a festive-looking and cozy-feeling bed to wake up in on Christmas morning. So if you're shopping for new Christmas bedding this weekend, or you want some hotel-style pillows to boost your sleep comfort, then we have you covered.

Here we've rounded up our five top tips for how to create a cozy Christmas bed, from bed sheets to festive throw pillows (and the order to layer them in). We're also recommending our top product recommendations from this weekend's Christmas bedding sales from Pottery Barn, Bearaby and others.

And if you're looking to upgrade your mattress too then take a look at our guide to the best mattresses we've tested this year, with picks for every sleeper and budget. Here's what you need to know and the places to shop...

5 tips for creating a cozy Christmas bed

1. Pick a neutral sheet set for your base

The key to a cozy looking bed is layering, and we recommend starting with a simple neutral base. Finding every single bedding item in different shades of red or green might be jarring. A crisp white sheet set, therefore, is the best first layer to go on top of your mattress. When it comes to the fabric, organic cotton is at the top of our wish list because its breathable and soft, making it ideal for all seasons and climates.

Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set: from $229 $179 at Brooklinen

This Brooklinen sheet set is crafted from 270 thread count 100% organic cotton fabric, OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety. It also becomes softer with every wash, adding to the overall plush feeling. For the price you'll get one organic cotton flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Today's holiday sale saves you up to 25% on the MSRP, dropping the price of queen set from $239 to $179.25.

2. Add down pillows for hotel luxury

As mentioned above, you can always explore our pillow guide to choose a specialized option if you have particular sleep concerns or needs. However, after testing many of this year's best pillows for all budgets we feel that the comfort, softness and support of a down pillow is unmatched. Basically, if you want to create a luxury hotel vibe at home this Christmas, ethically sourced down pillows are the way to go.

Avocado Down Pillow: from $109 $98 at Avocado Green

The Avocado Down Pillow is crafted from 650-fill power ethically sourced (Responsible Down Standard Certified) down. And because it comes in three firmness levels (soft, medium, firm), there's an option to suit every sleep styles (side, stomach, back, combi). You can save 10% on the Avocado Down Pillow in this month's Avocado mattress sale with the price of a standard sized pillow reduced to $107 (was $119).

3. Add festive cheer with colorful sheets

There are some stunning Christmas bedding sets on sale this weekend, all with festive designs such as snowflakes, gingerbread houses, forest scenes and more. If you're looking for something that can be used throughout fall and winter, and not just for Christmas, opt for plaid prints in shades of deep green, red or dark blue.

Stewart Plaid Cotton Sherpa Comforter: from $169 at Pottery Barn

This cotton sherpa comforter not only comes in a classic plaid design, it's reversible with 250 thread count 100% cotton on one side and faux sherpa on the other. The deep reds and greens won't fade over time either as these sets are yarn-dyed to last longer. You can buy the Stewart Plaid Cotton Sherpa Comforter in two sizes (full/queen and king/Cal King), so most bed sizes are covered.

4. Add detail with festive throw cushions

While the bright lights of a Christmas tree in your bedroom can ruin your sleep you can create a cozy Christmas vibe with throw cushions instead. One designer trick is to add them in odd numbers (so three or five), but the standard 2x2 works fine. This can also depend on the shape of the cushions you're going for. Lumbar cushions are slightly longer while square ones are smaller and can be stacked as a set of three.

Holiday Pillow Cover (lumbar/square): from $69 $41.40 at The Company Store

These unique Christmas pillow covers are made for lumbar or square cushions to be placed against your regular bed pillows. Available prints include a deep green fauna with berry motif, or an ultra-Christmassy red with reindeers and florals. These Holiday Pillow Covers are now 40% off at The Company Store when you add in the MWS24 coupon code during checkout.

5. Finish with a textured throw blanket

The final layer could be a chic and elegant weighted blanket for extra coziness and warmth. You can also mix and match the color combinations based on your preferences, while the weight of the blanket should be roughly 10% of your body weight. The Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket is one of this year's best weighted blankets and its available in six colors including cloud white for a snowy look.