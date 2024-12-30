You don't need the gym to build full-body muscle and a stronger core, just 2 dumbbells and this 20-minute workout

If you're tight on time either around the holidays or into the new year (when your schedule goes back to normal), you might be wondering how you can still build muscle and hit your fitness goals. Fortunately, this 20-minute muscle-building, heart rate-raising dumbbell-only workout can help.

All you need is a set of weights to get started. I generally recommend a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells for home workouts. It's what I use to train, since they combine several weights to take up less space, and you can quickly change the load between moves or gradually as you get stronger.

Then, just find a bit of space, roll out a yoga mat if you can, and you're ready to take on this session from the team at Centr, the workout app developed by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. The routine is led by Luke Zocchi. Hemsworth's own personal trainer, and Maricris Lapaix, with the duo demonstrating each exercise.

You'll do the move for 45 seconds, take a 15-second break, and begin the next multi-muscle compound exercise. There are two sets in each round, taking you up to five minutes. Take a slightly longer rest, then repeat the round four times for a full-body, core-strengthening workout in just 20 minutes.

This blend of strength exercises with heart rate-raising intensity is known as high-intensity resistance training (HIRT) and it's also my favorite way to work out. You push your muscles hard for short periods, take a brief rest, then start on the next exercise, and it's a great way to pack an effective session into a busy day.

Watch Centr's 20-minute dumbbell workout

HYBRID STRONG W1D1 - YouTube Watch On

It's a lot like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, but with a focus on building muscle in place of cardio exercise. But the effects are similar, including raising your heart rate more than during a steady-paced routine.

This burns more energy during the session, and also boosts your metabolism (the amount of energy you burn throughout the day. This is why it's such a common format on many of the best workout apps, allowing you still get results even when you're pushed for time or can't make it to the gym.

The team at Centr also know this, which is why this specific routine is the first of a series known as Hybrid Strong that lands on the app today (Dec 30, 2024). It's a six-week program that has three new HIRT workouts each week alongside a dedicated cardio session.

You can choose the path that includes time on a treadmill, but if you don't have one of the best treadmills at home, there's the option to take an equipment-free coached cardio class instead, making it an ideal companion if you want to start the new year off with a focus on your fitness.

I always find Centr's programs to be tough, but great fun and effective.

And while the main thing is to choose a session, program, or app that suits your needs and makes you enjoy working out, I always find Centr's programs to be tough, but great fun and effective. I've been using the app since early 2020 for my home workouts, and even tested Centr for Fit&Well a few years back.

But if you don't want to drop money on a new subscription just days after the festive period, you still have options. There are some great free 30-minute full-body workouts you can try, or if you're your specifically after high-intensity routines, give these free Tabata sessions on YouTube a shot.