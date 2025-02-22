This 5-move stretching routine boosts your mobility and eases tension — and it only takes 15 minutes

Mobility plays a role in every movement we make, yet it’s something many people overlook. Fortunately, improving mobility doesn’t have to take up much time.

Just 10 to 15 minutes with this five-move routine, designed by strength and mobility coach Jared Foote, can help loosen tight muscles and relieve tension throughout the body.

If you check out Foote’s Instagram page, you’ll see he’s a bit of a mobility guru, blending yoga, calisthenics, resistance training, and primal movement. But don’t worry about the latter; you won’t be crawling around like an animal following one of his sessions.

Primal movement refers to foundational movement patterns like squats, lunges, and twists and the goal of these exercises is to improve flexibility, posture, and balance while helping you become more in tune with your body.

This type of routine is also a great excuse to slow down and move in a gentler way and can help to promote feelings of calm while easing stiffness around your body.

For extra comfort and support, especially during kneeling and floor-based moves, try performing it on one of the best yoga mats.

Gaiam Yoga Mat: was $39 now $22 at Amazon There is a gorgeous selection of colors and prints to choose from with the Gaiam Yoga Mat. With 6mm of thickness, this is a mat with plenty of cushioning but it's still lightweight enough to carry to and fro a class.

What does the five move full-body mobility routine look like?

A post shared by Jared Foote | Primal Movement (@evolvewithjared) A photo posted by on

90/90 Hip Rotations, 10-20 reps alternating sides

Tea Cups, 5-10 reps / direction / side

Spinal Waves, 10-20 reps / direction

1/2 Kneeling Spinal Rotations, 10-20 reps / side

Squat to Fold, 10-20 reps, finish with a 30 sec hold in the folded position

These five exercises involve a mix of stretching, bending, and twisting and as Foote says, "They’ve been carefully selected to give you the best bang for your buck."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What he means by this is that the routine doesn't take long to complete and the moves target a bit of everything, helping to loosen tight hips and shoulders, improve spinal mobility, and increase flexibility in the lower back and legs.

The mix of exercises also strengthens the core, which not only supports stretches and mobility moves but also enhances performance in strength training, running, and everyday tasks.

It might take a few goes at each move to get the hang of them. Just remember to take it slow and focus on controlled movements rather than rushing through the routine. Breathe deeply to help your muscles relax and improve your range of motion.

If any movement feels too difficult, feel free to modify it by reducing the range or using support, like placing your hands on the floor for balance.

Make sure to pay attention to how your body feels, mobility work should be challenging but not painful. Over time, consistency will help improve flexibility and make the exercises feel more natural.

How can mobility work relieve tension?

Mobility exercises are especially designed to help ease tension by loosening tight muscles, improving joint range of motion, and increasing blood flow throughout the body.

Movements like stretching, bending, and twisting target common areas of stiffness, such as the hips, shoulders, and lower back, making it easier to move freely and reduce discomfort caused by prolonged sitting or repetitive activities such as running, cycling or weightlifting.

Beyond the physical benefits, focusing on slow, controlled movements and deep breathing can help calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and improve focus.