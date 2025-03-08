Swerve the gym — this 20-minute dumbbell workout can be done from home and will build a stronger upper body

With its ability to help you build bigger and more toned biceps, ‘arm day’ often gets a lot of airtime in the weightlifting world. But in truth, carving out a stronger upper body should be given all the glory.

We get it. ‘Upper body day’ might not have the same ring to it, but dedicating some time to becoming stronger in your chest, shoulders, back, arms, and core can help boost your metabolism, promote bone density, and make going about everyday tasks—like lifting heavy boxes—easy.

The good news is that you don’t have to carve out hours to do so. With a pair of adjustable dumbbells by your side, you can fit in an effective upper-body workout at home. If you’re wondering where to start, check out this 20-minute dumbbell workout from Vivienne Addo, who is one-half of Mr and Mrs Muscle . Using your own body weight and free weights, Addo says this upper body session will target the shoulders, traps, back, biceps, chest, and triceps, along with your all-important abs and core. So, once you’ve rolled out a yoga mat , you’re ready to go.

Watch how to do this 20-minute dumbbell workout

GET STRONGER | 20 min Dumbbell Upper Body Workout at home | Build, Strengthen & Tone Muscle - YouTube Watch On

This workout starts with a quick warm-up to help stretch your muscles, boost your circulation, and prepare your body for what’s about to come. After two minutes are up, you’ll jump straight into the upper body workout which is organized into two 10-minute rounds. Both rounds are the same and each is split into one-minute intervals with 45 seconds of work, followed by 15 seconds of rest.

Addo demonstrates how to do the next exercise in the 15-second break so you know what’s coming up. There are also modifications provided if you’re unable to jump or perform a certain version of the move.

After you’ve finished the first 10-minute round, you’ll have 40 seconds to grab a drink of water, quickly wipe away any sweat, and catch your breath before you complete the moves one more time.

In this 20-minute session, Addo includes a mix of bodyweight moves, like jumping seals and push-ups with weighted exercises you’ll complete with a dumbbell, like a single arm press and dumbbell shrugs .

Addo also supersets a couple of the exercises, which means you’ll complete two moves back-to-back. Doing so will keep your heart rate up and help you work more muscles in less amount of time.

While the one-minute intervals might go by in a flash, remember to focus on your form and not how many reps you can squeeze into 45 seconds of work.

Why is building a stronger upper body important?

“A strong upper body makes everyday tasks—lifting, carrying, pushing—easier, while improving posture and reducing injury risk,” explains Rachel Vaziralli, director of fitness design at Orangetheory Fitness .

“Stronger muscles also mean better athletic performance, whether you’re crushing a treadmill session, powerfully rowing, or focusing on form on the

weight floor,” Vaziralli adds.

And there is science to back this up. A 2024 review found that greater upper body strength could “positively influence” repeated sprint ability by decreasing accumulated fatigue in repeated sprints.

“Therefore, when you build strength, you help your body (and life) move with better movement efficiency and overall quality of life,” the expert adds.

How often should you train your upper body?

It’s a good question, especially when there is also ‘leg day’ to fit in too. However, according to Vaziralli: “Training your upper body at least two-to-three times per week is recommended for optimal strength, muscle development, and injury prevention.”

Of course, not everybody has the minutes, money or motivation to fit in two or three upper-body workouts. But that’s where full-body sessions or compound exercises , that work multiple muscles and joints at once, can provide a more efficient and happy medium.

Doing full-body workouts or sessions packed with compound moves, like squats , bench press , or a deadlift , can help you get one step closer to ticking off the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans too.



Under these guidelines, the recommendation is to complete 150 minutes of physical activity each week (which you could break down into 30 minutes a day, every other day), with two days of muscle-strengthening activity each week.