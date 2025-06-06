Scientists reveal how long you need to lift weights to build muscle — and it’s not what you think

If you’re looking to get noticeable muscle gains, I’ve got good news — you don’t need to spend hours in the weights room to make it happen.

In fact, new research suggests that sessions of just 30 minutes are enough. Below, we dig into the science below and look at the best exercises to prioritize if your goal is muscle growth.

What did the study say?

The small study, published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise , had 42 healthy men and women follow a lifting program. The program involved nine different exercises, with one set of eight to 10 reps.

The participants were assigned to two groups — one group would train to failure (a weightlifting term where you push yourself until you can’t do any more reps). The other group would train until they had two reps in reserve (pushing themselves, but they finished still having energy to do more).

The exercises targeted all of the major muscle groups and were completed in 30-minute sessions. Participants did two sessions a week for eight weeks. At the end of the eight weeks, researchers analyzed changes in the muscle thickness in areas of the body, as well as looking at measures of muscle strength and power.

The researchers found that all of the participants saw muscle growth in the eight weeks. The changes were similar in the men and women who pushed themselves to failure, as with those who still had the energy to do more.

What exercises did the participants complete?

Brad Schoenfeld, Ph.D is one of the co-authors of the study, and told Prevention the exact exercises the participants followed. Ready to build muscle, here’s what to do in the gym:

Front lat pull-down

Seated cable row

Shoulder press

Chest press

Cable triceps pushdown

Supinated dumbbell biceps curl

Smith machine squats

Leg press

Leg extension

A lot of these compound exercises target more than one muscle group at a time, allowing you to work your muscles harder, without spending hours in the gym.

If you don’t have a gym membership, grab a set of the best adjustable dumbbells and focus on doing pushups, squats, lunges, and deadlifts at home.

Of course, there are several benefits to strength training, and even 20 minutes a couple of times a week is better than nothing. As well as building muscle, lifting weights can strengthen your bones and joints, help you lose or manage weight, and boost your mental wellbeing.