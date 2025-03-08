I tried this 7-minute intense core workout — here’s what happened to my abs

Looking for a quick ab workout to fire up your core? This seven-minute intense ab challenge targets your lower abs with no equipment. To find out for myself, I unrolled my yoga mat and gave it a go after finishing a run.

The result? My abs are still shaking.

The workout is created by physiotherapist and Pilates instructor, Lilly Sabri. You’ll do seven different exercises, working for 50 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest.

Sabri recommends adding this to the end of a HIIT workout or strength session as an ab finisher, but there’s no reason why you couldn’t loop this a couple of times through to build a longer ab workout, should you wish.

As a reminder, when it comes to building a strong core, the secret is to complete each exercise with good form. Ensure that your lower back stays pressed into your exercise mat, and that your core is engaged throughout the workout.

If you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check with a personal trainer to ensure you’re moving with the correct form, and not putting yourself at risk of injury.

What is the workout?

7 Min INTENSE LOWER ABS Challenge 🔥| Workout at Home | No equipment , no repetition - YouTube Watch On

You can follow along with the workout on YouTube, but here are the seven exercises involved in the workout:

Pilates sit-ups

Single-leg sit-ups

Reverse crunch

Horizontal scissors

Single leg stretch

Moving flutter kicks

Leg tuck with a lift and lower

I tried the 7-minute intense ab workout — here’s what happened

This one really challenged my lower core

As a fitness editor, I’m no stranger to an ab challenge, but this seven-minute workout really challenged my midsection. I felt my deep abdominal muscles (the transverse abdominis) switch on almost instantly, and they didn’t let up for the entire workout.

The ten-second breaks were long enough to re-set between exercises, but I found I kept my core engaged and working for the entire workout.

If you’re a complete beginner, I’d recommend taking a few extra seconds between the exercises if you need to, but Sabri does offer modifications to make the moves easier.

I felt my pelvic floor working hard

I am a year postpartum, and still working on rebuilding my pelvic floor following childbirth. Pre-baby, I’ll admit I didn’t really think about my pelvic floor when working out, but now I am far more conscious of engaging this important core muscle.

I had to keep thinking about zipping my pelvic floor muscles up and in, especially during the horizontal scissor kicks.

The shake lasted for hours

An hour later, showered and sat at my desk, my core was still shaking.

This workout proves you don’t have to spend hours in the gym lifting weights to really engage your muscles. This workout was quick enough to fit in between meetings, but left my core aching for hours — a sign that I’d really engaged muscles I perhaps hadn’t worked in a while.

I’ll be adding this one to my regular workout routine

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I like to add core workouts to my warm-up or cool down before heading out for a run, and I’ll be adding this one to my regular rotation in the future.

Of course, one ab workout isn’t enough to see any physical difference, but rebuilding a strong core is essential if I want to run, walk, and lift weights with good form. A strong core can also help protect my lower back from injury — essential now I’m carrying a toddler around on one hip.

As a reminder, if building visible abs is your goal, you’ll need to focus on your overall body fat percentage, your cardio levels, and your diet, not just ab workouts alone. That said, if you’re looking for that deep-core Pilates shake, give this a go.