I tried this 7-minute intense core workout — here’s what happened to my abs

Features
By
published

Roll out your exercise mat and give this one a go

a photo of a woman with strong abs
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Looking for a quick ab workout to fire up your core? This seven-minute intense ab challenge targets your lower abs with no equipment. To find out for myself, I unrolled my yoga mat and gave it a go after finishing a run.

The result? My abs are still shaking.

The workout is created by physiotherapist and Pilates instructor, Lilly Sabri. You’ll do seven different exercises, working for 50 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest.

Sabri recommends adding this to the end of a HIIT workout or strength session as an ab finisher, but there’s no reason why you couldn’t loop this a couple of times through to build a longer ab workout, should you wish.

As a reminder, when it comes to building a strong core, the secret is to complete each exercise with good form. Ensure that your lower back stays pressed into your exercise mat, and that your core is engaged throughout the workout.

If you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check with a personal trainer to ensure you’re moving with the correct form, and not putting yourself at risk of injury.

What is the workout?

7 Min INTENSE LOWER ABS Challenge 🔥| Workout at Home | No equipment , no repetition - YouTube 7 Min INTENSE LOWER ABS Challenge 🔥| Workout at Home | No equipment , no repetition - YouTube
Watch On

You can follow along with the workout on YouTube, but here are the seven exercises involved in the workout:

  • Pilates sit-ups
  • Single-leg sit-ups
  • Reverse crunch
  • Horizontal scissors
  • Single leg stretch
  • Moving flutter kicks
  • Leg tuck with a lift and lower

I tried the 7-minute intense ab workout — here’s what happened

This one really challenged my lower core

As a fitness editor, I’m no stranger to an ab challenge, but this seven-minute workout really challenged my midsection. I felt my deep abdominal muscles (the transverse abdominis) switch on almost instantly, and they didn’t let up for the entire workout.

The ten-second breaks were long enough to re-set between exercises, but I found I kept my core engaged and working for the entire workout.

If you’re a complete beginner, I’d recommend taking a few extra seconds between the exercises if you need to, but Sabri does offer modifications to make the moves easier.

I felt my pelvic floor working hard

I am a year postpartum, and still working on rebuilding my pelvic floor following childbirth. Pre-baby, I’ll admit I didn’t really think about my pelvic floor when working out, but now I am far more conscious of engaging this important core muscle.

I had to keep thinking about zipping my pelvic floor muscles up and in, especially during the horizontal scissor kicks.

The shake lasted for hours

An hour later, showered and sat at my desk, my core was still shaking.

This workout proves you don’t have to spend hours in the gym lifting weights to really engage your muscles. This workout was quick enough to fit in between meetings, but left my core aching for hours — a sign that I’d really engaged muscles I perhaps hadn’t worked in a while.

I’ll be adding this one to my regular workout routine

Woman on an exercise mat at home on her elbows performing flutter kicks with both legs extended in front of her

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I like to add core workouts to my warm-up or cool down before heading out for a run, and I’ll be adding this one to my regular rotation in the future.

Of course, one ab workout isn’t enough to see any physical difference, but rebuilding a strong core is essential if I want to run, walk, and lift weights with good form. A strong core can also help protect my lower back from injury — essential now I’m carrying a toddler around on one hip.

As a reminder, if building visible abs is your goal, you’ll need to focus on your overall body fat percentage, your cardio levels, and your diet, not just ab workouts alone. That said, if you’re looking for that deep-core Pilates shake, give this a go.

More from Tom's Guide

Jane McGuire
Jane McGuire
Fitness editor

Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Woman doing a Pilates workout on a yoga mat at home
I tried this 7-minute abs workout from a Pilates instructor to strengthen my core — here’s what happened
Man doing a sit-up
I didn’t want to do this 8-minute workout but I’m glad I did — here’s what happened to my abs
a woman doing bicycle crunches on an exercise mat
I did this trainer's 6-minute core workout everyday for a week — here's what happened to my body
a man doing a sit up
You don’t need crunches to build a strong core — here are 6 exercises to try instead
Man performing an abs workout outside
Forget crunches — build a stronger core with this 10-minute standing abs workout
a photo of Lilly Sabri doing an ab workout
This 8-minute ab workout will give you a stronger core in 14 days
Latest in Fitness
a photo of a woman with strong abs
I tried this 7-minute intense core workout — here’s what happened to my abs
Left image Jordan Chiles, right image Simone Biles both competing in gymnastics
I tried Olympic Champion gymnast Simone Biles’ ab workout — here’s what happened to my core
Close-up photo of the black version of Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Ring held between thumb and index finger in front of a garden.
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring will include a temperature sensor — here's how it could work
a woman&#039;s abs
Forget sit-ups — build core strength and boost your mobility in just 15 minutes with this Pilates routine
a photo of a woman with strong arms
Swerve the gym — this 20-minute dumbbell workout can be done from home and will build a stronger upper body
woman doing yoga stretch of back
I tried this 10-minute yoga stretch for my tight back, neck and shoulders — here's what happened to my body
Latest in Features
Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a.
I shot over 200 photos with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a — here’s the winner
A woman with long dark hair sits up in bed with her arms stretched in the air as sunlight streams in through her open curtains
You lose an hour of sleep this weekend, here’s why that’s a good thing
Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a black silicone strap and Amazfit T-Rex 3 on an orange silicone strap shown side-by-side in a user&#039;s hand
I walked 10,000 steps with Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Amazfit T-Rex 3 — here’s the winner
Columbia Sportswear and Intuitive Machines partnership
Columbia Sportswear’s UV-blocking technology just landed on the moon, and I spoke to the materials scientist who designed it
Woman in a sunny room looking at a smartphone while smiling
As a busy mom working full time, here are 7 AI hacks I swear by to boost productivity and avoid burnout
An Echo Show 10 with the Alexa Plus logo displayed on screen
Alexa+ — I have 4 big questions about Amazon's new AI assistant
More about fitness
a photo of a woman with strong arms

Swerve the gym — this 20-minute dumbbell workout can be done from home and will build a stronger upper body

woman doing yoga stretch of back

I tried this 10-minute yoga stretch for my tight back, neck and shoulders — here's what happened to my body

Hisense TV, Samsung TV, and TCL TV shown side by side

March Madness TV deals are live — 11 big-screen TV sales I'd shop from $348
See more latest
Most Popular
Plants to prune in March
7 plants to prune in March for healthy spring growth
a photo of a woman with strong arms
Swerve the gym — this 20-minute dumbbell workout can be done from home and will build a stronger upper body
Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a.
I shot over 200 photos with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Pixel 8a — here’s the winner
A woman with long dark hair sits up in bed with her arms stretched in the air as sunlight streams in through her open curtains
You lose an hour of sleep this weekend, here’s why that’s a good thing
Columbia Sportswear and Intuitive Machines partnership
Columbia Sportswear’s UV-blocking technology just landed on the moon, and I spoke to the materials scientist who designed it
Woman in a sunny room looking at a smartphone while smiling
As a busy mom working full time, here are 7 AI hacks I swear by to boost productivity and avoid burnout
VPN graphic on yellow background
What is a VPN protocol?
Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a black silicone strap and Amazfit T-Rex 3 on an orange silicone strap shown side-by-side in a user&#039;s hand
I walked 10,000 steps with Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Amazfit T-Rex 3 — here’s the winner
woman doing yoga stretch of back
I tried this 10-minute yoga stretch for my tight back, neck and shoulders — here's what happened to my body
Left image Jordan Chiles, right image Simone Biles both competing in gymnastics
I tried Olympic Champion gymnast Simone Biles’ ab workout — here’s what happened to my core