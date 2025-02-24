Hate planks? I ditched them and added zombie sit-ups to my core routine for a week instead

Bored of planks and crunches? Why not try mixing things up with a killer ab exercise that targets most of the muscles in your mid-section? The zombie sit-up isn’t for the faint of heart; to find out just how hard they are, I added it to my workouts for a week and felt the difference in my abs.

Of course, like all abdominal exercises, the key here is to move with good form. This is a more advanced core exercise, so if you’re new to the move, or you’re returning to workouts following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check in with a personal trainer beforehand to ensure you’re not putting yourself at risk of injury.

How to do a zombie sit-up

A zombie sit-up is an advanced variation of the traditional sit-up. The key is to move slowly and with control and to really think about engaging your core — to do this, imagine you’re bracing your mid-section, or visualize sucking your belly button in towards your spine. You’ll need a weight of some sort for this move, either a weight plate at the gym or one of the best adjustable dumbbells or best kettlebells.

Lie on the ground with your legs outstretched and hold the dumbbell in both hands with your arms extended above your head.

Moving slowly and with control, peel your back up and off the mat, one vertebra at a time, keeping your arms straight with the weight lifting above you.

Use your core to lift yourself to a seated position, legs extended and arms lifted above your head holding the weight. If you want an extra oblique challenge, twist your torso to one side, and then the other at the top of this move.

Reverse the exercise, moving slowly and with control as you lower yourself back down to the ground. That’s one rep.

What are the benefits?

There are several benefits to adding weights to your core workouts, especially if you’re finding your training has plateaued using just your body weight. When adding a dumbbell, whatever the weight, your core has to work harder to move against the extra resistance.

As a reminder, when it comes to selecting the right weight for your workout, remember that the exercise should feel difficult, but never impossible. If you feel that you are arching your back, or straining your neck as you sit up, you’re probably lifting too heavy.

If you have any pain in your back the next day, this is also a sign that the weight wasn’t quite right.

Far from just being an aesthetic goal, a strong core can help protect your spine from injury, help you sit and move with better posture, and perform better, whatever your sport.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I added zombie sit-ups to my strength workouts for a week — here’s what happened

I had to be mindful of my lower back

Despite being a fitness editor with a lot of experience, I am a year postpartum and still have to be mindful of my pelvic floor and lower back during abdominal exercises. It took my body nine months to grow my baby, and I’ve been working hard to ensure I didn’t rush my return to exercise.

I opted for three sets of ten reps and repeated these for my four strength workouts over the week. The first few workouts incorporating zombie sit-ups were challenging and I had to put my ego to one side when it came to selecting the right weight for my body. You effectively keep the dumbbell raised above your head for the entire exercise, so I felt this one in my shoulders too.

I felt my core shake

I’m the first to admit I normally rush through my reps when it comes to sit-ups, but the zombie variation forced me to slow down. On the days where I added the oblique twist at the top, my core was aching by the end of the sets, and I had that deep core shake as I lowered back down to the ground.

I loved the challenge

Of course, my abs still look exactly the same after a week of zombie sit-ups — visible abs are the result of a low body fat percentage, so no amount of ab workouts alone will give you a six-pack if you’re not eating well. That said, I’ve found that my form has improved when returning to regular bodyweight sit-ups, as I’m thinking more about moving from my core than using the momentum of my arms to swing my torso up.

This is a fun challenge to try if you’re looking to mix up your sit-ups — why not add them to your next ab workout and feel the burn?