Forget running! This gardening chore burns as many calories as a 30-minute run

I write about, and review workouts for a living, so you can imagine my surprise when a weekend of gardening left me with serious DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness for those not familiar with the term). Yet when I sat down and did my research, it’s no surprise why — one everyday gardening activity in particular burns serious calories. Read on to find out more.

This everyday gardening activity is a secret calorie killer

It’s the time of year when we’re all trying to make our gardens look pretty, and I’m no exception to the rule. After a year of neglecting the garden with a newborn, this weekend I was out in the garden, digging beds and planting some climbers to add some color and privacy to my yard. However, it turned out to be more of a workout than I was expecting.

In fact, digging and turning over soil is an exercise that can burn 250-300 calories per hour, around the same amount the average person would burn on a 30-minute run.

Remember, the exact number of calories you burn depends on your overall fitness levels and weight. The easiest way to keep an eye on your calorie expenditure is to strap one of the best fitness trackers to your wrist.

What’s more, this functional movement is far more dynamic than you might think. As you hold your shovel and dig, you’re utilizing the muscles in your upper and lower body, as well as your core. You’ll also be twisting and squatting as you remove weeds and press new plants into the soil.

So the obvious good news is you don’t have to head to a gym to get a good workout done now the sun is shining — simply head into your yard and get to work.

As well as digging and turning soil, pushing a lawnmower burns around 250-350 calories per hour, and weeding will torch another 200-400 calories per hour, making your time in the yard a real workout.

As you dig, twist, push and pull, you’ll be working up a sweat, all without lifting a dumbbell. Plus, you have the added benefit of fresh air and Vitamin D. If you spend a few hours gardening, you’re likely to burn a few hundred calories, all while growing something in the process!