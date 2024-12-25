Forget running — this 25-minute walking workout will boost your metabolism and improve your core strength

Whether you’re looking for a quick, simple workout to get moving the holiday celebrations, or you need a break from the noise and chaos of big family gatherings, this routine has you covered. In just 25 minutes, it will raise your heart rate, target your core muscles, and boost your mood.

Fitness trainer Olivia Lawson leads you through the 25-minute interval-style walking workout. You don't need any equipment which is what makes this routine so convenient. You just need some comfy workout gear, like a pair of the best gym leggings with a sweat-wicking top, and space to stand.

Video workouts are a fantastic way to follow along with a trainer and feel like you are taking part in a workout class but from the comfort of your own home and on your own schedule.

Plus, this walking-style workout is suitable for all fitness levels, making it perfect for inviting a family member to join in. Put it on the big screen and get fit together.

Watch Olivia Lawson's 25-minute walking workout

CHRISTMAS INSPIRED CARDIO WALKING STEP PARTY WORKOUT- Fun and Upbeat - YouTube Watch On

While working out might not feel particularly festive for some, Lawson keeps the holiday spirit alive with Christmas tunes playing throughout the routine. The music helps boost your mood and makes the workout more enjoyable as you move your body.

The structure of the workout is simple: perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest. During the rest period, Lawson demonstrates the next move. Use this time to recover rather than trying out the next move — you’ll thank yourself later for conserving energy during these breaks.

Interval training is excellent for improving cardio fitness and burning calories. The extended bursts of effort lead to greater EPOC (excess post-exercise oxygen consumption), where your body continues burning energy after the workout.

If you’re tempted to stop halfway through just remind yourself it’s only 25 minutes of hard work and then you can return to a horizontal holiday state. To increase the benefits of this workout, focus on getting your heart rate up during each exercise.

If it feels too easy and like you could go much longer than 25 minutes, consider increasing the tempo. Adding light dumbbells or ankle weights can also intensify the workout and build strength in your lower body.

Alternatively, if you’re struggling to keep up, don’t worry. Just slow things down, take longer breaks or reduce the intervals to 30 seconds instead of 40.

Exercise is about feeling good, so listen to your body and find what feels right for you. There are plenty of fun and effective ways to move, so choose one that keeps you motivated and happy.