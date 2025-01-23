Putting is hard, but these smart golf shoe insoles take out all the guesswork

Golf is a game of inches, especially when it comes to putting. You can miss the hole by an inch and end up blasting it 5 feet by the hole. If you aimed just a little differently, you might have sunk your putt. Instead, you guessed, and you guessed wrong.

A new high-tech golf product called Break7eventy (Brk70 for short) is a smart insole that reads the putting green for you, taking the guesswork out of lining up the perfect putt. Sure, you still have to hit the shot, but at least if you miss, you’ll know it’s your fault.

How does Break7eventy work?

The system consists of a pair of smart insoles and an app that communicates and tells you the slope of the green and the distance of your putt. Together, these two pieces of data can tell you exactly how far to aim left or right of the hole and even how hard to hit the putt.

Fortunately, the insoles don't appear to be too thick, even with the rechargeable battery and module inside. Yes, they're thicker than regular insoles, but they don't seem like they'll feel too uncomfortable. Since the Brk70 I saw was an early prototype, I couldn't try the insoles in my shoe, but they passed the eye test.

You start by standing over the ball and tapping a button on your phone to get a slope reading. From there, you walk halfway between the ball and the hole and tap a button. You can stop there or walk up to the hole and get a reading there to get the most precise shot.

Once the Brk70 has the data, you’ll see a visual representation of the putt shape you need to hit and numbers telling you how far left or right to hit it.

I saw a demonstration of the Brk70 at the PGA Show that gave me an idea of how it’ll work, though I didn’t see it on an actual green, so it’s still hypothetical. Still, the potential is clearly there. I can’t wait to try it on an actual course and see how many strokes the BK70 saves me. (The company’s website says up to 10, which seems like a stretch.) Even if it’s three strokes, that can be the difference between meeting a score goal and not.

Is it cheating?

That’s still up in the air, but the company said it has been in talks with the USGA to determine whether its smart insoles will be legal and whether any modifications need to be made to comply with golf's many rules.

How much does Brk70 cost?

As of this writing, the price for Brk70 is based on a subscription model. You get the app and any future updates and a pair of insoles for $249 per year. While not cheap, for golfers looking to take their putting to a higher level, it could be worth the cost.