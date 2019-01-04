Xiaomi's Wild Foldable Phone Puts Galaxy F on Notice

A leaked video of a folding smartphone might be proof that Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has also been working on a foldable phone.

This news comes from a tweet by source of many past and reliable leaks Evan Blass, under his handle @evleaks. The tweet contains a short video showing an Android device with two bendable side panels that fold back behind the central area.

The device's text language is Chinese script, but there is nothing in the video that actually confirms it as being a Xiaomi-made phone. Blass says he was told that Xiaomi made the device, presumably from the same individual who sent the video, but even he sounds very skeptical.

Xiaomi has been considering making a folding phone, according to an ET News piece (cited by Engadget) from July 2018, so it wouldn’t be completely unexpected to see something like the device in this video. However, take this news with a bigger pinch of salt than usual, as this could be simply a well executed fake relying on Blass’ reputation to give it credence.

The folding phone is likely one of the biggest trends for phone designs this year - in fact it’s the first thing on our list of things to expect from smartphones in 2019. Manufacturers who have confirmed that they are already looking into foldables are Samsung, Google, Huawei, Motorola, Oppo and LG, and hopefully we'll be seeing more and more of these devices in the flesh throughout 2019, particularly during February’s Mobile World Congress.



Outside of the Android gang, even Apple might be investigating, although they’re not as far along with the process as their rivals. According to analysts who weighed in with their opinions when the iPhone maker filed a second patent for folding technology, it's going to be 2020 before any iOS devices loosen up and become flexible.