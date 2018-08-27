Amazon's Top Noise-Cancelling Headphones Just Dropped to $43

Looking for an affordable way to block out ambient noise when you're commuting to and from work?

Amazon has the TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (BH040) on sale for $47.59. Even better, click on coupon box (located underneath the price) to save an extra $5 and drop the final cost to just $42.59. That's $27 off their normal retail price and the best price we've seen for these headphones so far this year.





Comfortable and stylish, these budget headphones are Amazon's top-selling cans and can deliver up to 30 hours of playback per charge.

Performance-wise, they do a fine job of cancelling out ambient noise in enclosed settings like a coffee shop. However, it's worth noting that while lows and mids are prominent, treble can be harsh at times.

Nevertheless, they're still an excellent buy for anyone looking for wireless, noise-cancelling headphones on a tight budget.