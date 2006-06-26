Wireless FAQ: Setup and Configuration

The Questions

We know you missed them, so our FAQ feature is back! If you have a question about the various ways that you can set up a wireless network, the answer is probably here. If it's not, just drop us a note in the Forumz and we'll get crackin' on it.

• How do I add a printer to a wireless network?

• How many wireless clients can be supported by a single access point?

• I want to set up a wireless network. Do I need both an Access Point and a router, or is a wireless Router/switch OK?

• Can I set up a wireless network without an Access Point or wireless router?

• Can I share my Internet via wireless LAN by just adding a wireless adapter to the computer connected to the cable modem?

• If I get a better router, can I use my existing wireless router as Access Point?

• If a PC has only an Ethernet port, is there a way to connect it to a wireless LAN without swapping network cards?

• Can I use a wireless router even if I don't have a broadband connection?

• Can I print with my notebook with 802.11b PC card, to a printer whose USB port connect a USB 802.11b adaptor?

• How do I connect two wireless routers wirelessly?

• Can I change the Beacon Period of a wireless client card?

• Is there a way to make dual-band multi-mode (a/b or a/b/g) wireless clients automatically connect for best throughput?

• How do I use a different DHCP server with a wireless router?

• How can I limit the speed of each client on my wireless LAN?

• My setup uses two wireless routers. Why can't the computers connected to one router see the computers connected to the other router in Network Neighborhood / My Network Places?

• Can a wireless Router alternatively be used as a wireless Client?

• Can I avoid the problems of a mixed-mode wireless LAN by setting up separate 11b-only and 11g-only access points?

• Can I bridge a wireless router even if it doesn't have built-in bridging?

• Can I use two wireless routers in the same network?

• How do I configure multiple Access Points to expand my wireless coverage?

• How do you set the channel on a wireless card that is using Infrastructure mode (connected to an access point)?

• Do adapters exist to convert a USB device into a *wireless* USB device?

• Can I substitute an access point that supports wireless bridging for a dedicated wireless bridge device?

• Can a wireless access point be a client of a wireless router?

• Can I use an access point to wirelessly share my Internet connection?

• Is it possible to disable my AP's beacon?

• Is it possible to store setups for multiple wireless networks, i.e. profiles if I'm not using WinXP?

• What are the rules for entering SSID / ESSID names?

• How do you set up a wireless router to allow wireless computers to get their IP addresses from a different DHCP server?

• Is one channel better to use than another on a wireless network?

• I use my wireless notebook on multiple networks. How can I connect to them without having to keep changing my network settings each time I switch networks?

• How can I share a remote wireless connection with all my LAN's wired computers?

• How can I make a wireless connection that spans multiple floors of an office building?

• When I remove and reinstall a wireless network connection in XP, the new connection uses the next available number (for example, "Wireless Network Connection 7". How do I reset this number?

• What is the difference between an AP's client mode and bridging mode?

• Is it possible to set up a wireless connection into a metal building that has foil-backed insulation?

• Is it possible to use a wireless Compact Flash adapter by using an 8-in-1 card reader that accepts CF cards?

• I can't get an Ethernet cable to where my broadband modem is located. Can I use a wireless connection instead?

• Can I use a multifunction printer with a wireless print server?

Join our discussion on this topic