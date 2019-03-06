2 Galaxy S10 Features the iPhone Should Copy Right Now

Every time I test and review an Android phone like the new Galaxy S10, I get frustrated with my iPhone X. "Why can't the iPhone do this?" I say to myself.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

The even more frustrating part is that the features I'm talking about this time around aren't new to the Galaxy S10. They've been around for years.

First, I wish the iPhone had a better shortcut for opening the camera. The Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 and other Android phones let you double-press the power button — whether the screen is on or off — to launch into shooting.

Apple iPhone XR

Sure, my iPhone X has a camera shortcut on the lock screen, but you first have to turn on the display (though you can use "raise to wake" for the display to turn on), then long-press the camera icon to launch the camera. Why require an extra step?

Another great Galaxy S10 feature: No matter where you are on the phone you can quickly get to the camera by double-pressing the power button. Quick and easy. With the iPhone, you have to slide down from the top of the screen to launch Control Center and then press the camera button.

The second thing that annoys me about the iPhone compared with the Galaxy S10 is the settings shortcut menu on Samsung's phone. iOS 12's Control Center gives me almost everything I need, but why force me to back out to the home screen and then find the Settings app if I want to do anything else?

Apple iPhone X

With the Galaxy S10 (and previous Galaxy phones), you just swipe down from the top of the screen and hit the little Settings icon to dive right into the Settings app. Another plus: If you want to change the Wi-Fi network, you simply long-press on the Wi-Fi icon on the Galaxy S10. With iPhones, nothing happens when you long-press on the Wi-Fi icon. Boo.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Of course, the Galaxy S10 Plus has a lot of other newer and cooler features, including Wireless PowerShare for charging other phones or gadgets using the back of the phone. And I also really like the ultrawide-angle lens for getting more dramatic photos.

But these aren't the things that I miss when I go back to my iPhone. It's the little things that Samsung (and other Android phone makers) have been getting right for years.