The Walkman That You Can Wear in the Shower

After you're done with the gym and you're ready to hit the showers, do you hate it when you have to remove your headphones and music player? Sony's latest Walkman product could follow you into your shower for the rinse off.

Sony today unveiled the Walkman W260 Series, which is a headphone band that has an integrated MP3 player. The water-resistant frame ensures it can withstand sweat from intense workouts in any weather condition. Keep in mind that it's water-resistant, not waterproof – so no swimming with this on!

The W series Walkman comes with Content Transfer software for users to drag and drop music files from iTunes for Windows, Windows Media Player or Windows Explorer (DRM free content only).

The NWZ-W260 series Walkman player also offers a convenient quick-charge function. With only three minutes of charge time, the player can run for up to 60 minutes and full battery life is up to 8 hours.

It will be available in August in the following configurations:

NWZ-W262 2 GB (black or white): $59.99

NWZ-W263 4 GB (black): $79.99