Tekken 7 Revealed, Will Use Unreal Engine 4

The king of the Iron Fist is coming back to take his throne. After an early leak Sunday (July 13), Bandai Namco Games has officially unveiled "Tekken 7," the Unreal Engine 4-powered latest installment in its long-running 3D fighting-game franchise.

Originally leaked by AOL before the game's official unveiling at the Evolution Championship Series fighting game tournament, the "Tekken 7" trailer is heavy on dramatics, but devoid of gameplay or substantial info. Seen in the trailer are the eternally-battling father-and-son duo of Heihachi and Kazuya, who, as usual, are standing face-to-face atop a fiery lava pit.

The most interesting nugget of the short clip is the presence of Kazumi Mishima, the wife of Heihachi and mother of Kazuya, who has never been playable in a "Tekken" game before. The fighter will utilize Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, and while specific platforms weren't announced, the Mishima family will likely be beating the snot out of one another in more detail than ever, thanks to new-gen consoles.

"With Unreal Engine 4, we can rapidly achieve the visual quality expected on next-gen platforms and go beyond it," said "Tekken" producer Katsuhiro Harada during the game's unveiling.

There's currently no word yet on a release window for "Tekken 7," but fighter fans can look forward to more info at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25. The franchise's most recent release was 2012's "Tekken Tag Tournament 2," which was a featured game at this past weekend's Evolution 2014 world championship.

