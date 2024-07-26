One of the best horror comedies with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes returns to theaters soon — you won’t want to miss it

My relationship with comedy movies is complicated — I like them, but only if they include plenty of horror elements that work well with a humorous narrative. One movie that does this really well is "Shaun of the Dead", and I remember appreciating its perfect mix of wit, gore and genuine emotion when watching it for the first time.

So when I heard that this cult classic, which has an almost perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, is returning to theaters soon, I knew I had to share my excitement. Trust me, if you've never experienced "Shaun of the Dead" on the big screen, or have somehow never watched it at all, this is one cinematic event you won't want to miss...

Shaun Of The Dead 20th Anniversary poster. #TheHorrorReturns #THRPodcastNetwork #Horror #HorrorMovies #HorrorSeries #HorrorFan #HorrorCommunity #HorrorFamily #MutantFam #Spooky #Creepy #Scary #ShaunOfTheDead #SimonPegg #NickFrost #EdgarWright #StudioCanal #FocusFeatures pic.twitter.com/PndRpBp6h7July 26, 2024

What is 'Shaun of the Dead' about?

Shaun of the Dead - 20th Anniversary Release Official Trailer - Only in Theaters August 30 - YouTube Watch On

"Shaun of the Dead", first released back in 2004, is a British horror comedy that follows Shaun (Simon Pegg), a 30-something man who is stuck in a rut. He lives a mundane life, working a dead-end job at an electronics store and spending most of his free time at the local pub with his slacker best friend, Ed (Nick Frost). Shaun's relationship with his girlfriend, Liz (Kate Ashfield), is on the rocks because of his lack of ambition and inability to prioritize their relationship.

The movie takes a turn when a mysterious illness begins to spread across London, turning people into zombies. Shaun and Ed initially fail to notice the outbreak, mistaking the early signs of the apocalypse for the usual troubles of daily life. However, once they realize the gravity of the situation, Shaun decides to take charge and come up with a plan to rescue his loved ones. Of course, his plan involves gathering everyone and taking them to what he believes is the safest place: the Winchester pub.

Critics agree that 'Shaun of the Dead' is bloody good fun

Having seen the movie a few times, I can confidently say that "Shaun of the Dead" deserves every single bit of praise from critics and audiences. It has a high score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes , which proves this horror comedy is a standout in the genre.

Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday said: "If the zombie genre steadfastly refuses to die, we can be grateful to Shaun of the Dead for breathing fresh, diverting life into the form, with subtle visual humor and a smart, impish sense of fun." Meanwhile, Philip Horne from the Daily Telegraph stated that: "Shaun of the Dead is an unexpected double joy: an unmissable English movie about the undead which is far from braindead and, simultaneously, a beautifully observed, very funny comedy."

Globe and Mail’s Leah McLaren put it simply: "It's intelligent, funny and utterly disgusting all at once."

Audiences also appreciate how brilliant this movie is, with some saying it "might have the best script ever written" and could be "one of the funniest films ever." Others call it "riveting, hilariously witty and surprisingly emotional."

When can you watch 'Shaun of the Dead' in theaters?

(Image credit: Rogue Pictures)

Focus Features announced that a freshly remastered version of "Shaun of the Dead" will be returning to theaters across the U.S. next month. Specifically, it will be shown on Dolby Cinema screens at AMC theaters starting from August 29 and ending on September 5. You can purchase tickets here .

Universal Pictures International will show “Shaun of the Dead” in cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland from September 27, available in Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos.

Director Edgar Wright released a statement about this event: "Twenty years ago, the worldwide release of Shaun of the Dead changed my life forever. Its reception since then has continued to be incredible, largely due to the passionate fans who have championed it with cricket bats aloft. Now, as we celebrate its bloody 20th anniversary with a brand-new Dolby Atmos and Vision remastered version, I’m beyond excited for everyone to experience it once again on the big screen — the way it was always meant to be seen: large, loud, and with quite a lot of red on it."

"Shaun of the Dead" isn’t available on streaming unless you want to buy or rent from places like Amazon and Apple TV . However, I would highly recommend seeing it on the big screen for a much better viewing experience.