Sony Could Make a Mobile Comeback at MWC

Sony is looking to reinvent its mobile division after some recent troubles getting its handsets to catch on.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Speaking to Digital Trends in a recent interview, Sony Mobile vice president of marketing Don Mesa said that his company's division has been "undergoing a lot of change." He added that Sony Mobile is looking to take its smartphone unit in a different direction and plans to showcase what that direction is at Mobile World Congress.

“We are going to be announcing products at MWC,” Mesa said. “What we present there will be a first step showing the direction we are going.”

Mesa's comments come as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and just a handful of others continue to dominate the smartphone market. Sony has long been a major player in the technology industry, but in mobile, the company has failed to adequately catch on. Even at CES 2019, Sony was largely kept out of the conversation of big players and overshadowed by LG and Samsung.

Mobile World Congress, which kicks off from Barcelona next month, presents a new opportunity for Sony Mobile. Each year, Mobile World Congress plays host to some of the biggest mobile announcements. And while Sony is hoping to make a splash at the show with whatever it has cooking, Samsung is also planning to unveil its Galaxy S10 lineup there.

Of course, Sony's Mesa didn't say for sure what his company has planned. It's believed, however, that Sony will unveil the Xperia XZ4 at the show.

According to reports, the Xperia XZ4 will be a taller OLED with a 21:9 aspect ratio and could ship with a dual-lens camera. Mesa also hinted about the possibility of Sony somehow combining content with the device, saying that's "what consumers can expect from us."

Interestingly, Mesa also indicated that while a large phone or two might be coming to Mobile World Congress, Sony has ditched the idea of a Compact version. He said that people would rather have a larger screen to view their content on.