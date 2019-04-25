Sony TVs 2019: All Models with Pricing and Release Dates

When you want the best in TVs, the name Sony will always come up. While Sony has a well-deserved reputation for charging a premium for its flagship TVs, there's no denying that its Bravia and Master Series TVs are among the top sets around, regularly finding a place among the best smart TVs and claiming our "best picture quality" award since 2017.

The new models coming in 2019 look ready to take that mantle for another year and offer everything from the affordable to the insane, with LCD TVs starting at $649, all the way up to a 98-inch 8K TV that will sell for an astonishing $69,999.

To make it easier to see what's coming from Sony in 2019, we've pulled together all of the product information and pricing news.

Sony TV Cheat Sheet: Series and Models Compared

Series Best for Size Range Price Range Sony X800G & X850G Mainstream shoppers who want a great

TV with plenty of smart features 43 to 75 inches

85 inches $649 to $1,999

$3,499 Sony X950G Shoppers who want a premium 4K smart

TV without the added expense of OLED 55 to 85 inches $1,399 to $4,999 Sony A8G 4K OLED OLED lovers who don't want to pay a

premium 55 & 65 inches $2,499 to $3,499 Sony Master Series A9G 4K OLED Home theater buffs who want the best

4K picture

and sound to match 55 to 77 inches $3,499 to $7,999 Sony Master Series Z9G 8K Early adopters who want the best there

is, regardless of price 85 & 98 inches $12,999 to $69,999

Whatever you're after in a TV, from basic smart TV functions to premium 8K displays, Sony has a full assortment of TVs for spring and summer. Check this out to see what Sony has to offer for 2019.

Sony X800G & X850G 4K HDR TV

Screen Size Retail Price 43 inches $649 49 inches $749 55 inches $899 65 inches $1,199 75 inches $1,999

The most basic members of Sony's 2019 family of TVs, the Bravia X800G and X850G TVs, bring you 4K resolution, High Dynamic Range (HDR) support and Sony's Android TV interface for less. With a 65-inch model selling for less than $2,000, the X800G lineup is far and away the most affordable in Sony's lineup, but should still offer plenty to love in the way of picture, sound and smarts.

Sony X800G

An alternative to Sony's much more expensive OLED sets, the Bravia X800G and X850G models have LCD displays with direct backlighting, and deliver 4K resolution and HDR support.

The smart capabilities of these models are a match for many more expensive TVs, and they come with the latest version of Android TV (called Oreo), with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast for voice interaction and mobile content sharing, respectively. And, if you want a hands-free voice assistant, the TVs will be compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home products.

Sony X850G

The Sony Bravia X800G series TVs range in size from 43 inches up to 75 inches, starting at $649. The TVS are available now through major retailers.

Sony X850G 4K HDR TV

Screen Size Retail Price 85 inches $3,499

If you want to go even larger, the Bravia X850G goes one bigger, with an 85-inch screen. Selling for $3,499, it's not quite as affordable as the X800G models, but it's one of the largest TVs on the market, and it's available now.

Sony X950G 4K HDR TV

Screen Size Retail Price 55 inches $1,399 65 inches $2,199 75 inches $3,499 85 inches $4,999

Sony's more premium take on the LCD display is the Bravia X950G, which offers wide viewing angles and Sony's X-tended Dynamic Range enhanced contrast and HDR. Sony claims it provides "six-times the contrast of Sony's conventional LED TVs."

The TV also features Netflix calibrated mode, a tailored collection of settings designed to present streamed Netflix content with the color, contrast and motion settings that best match the creator's intent. It's an exclusive feature on Sony TV, and the X950G is the lowest-tier model in the 2019 lineup to feature it.

Sony X950G

On the audio side, the X950G has Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio technology, which positions speakers around and behind the display to provide the experience of sound coming from the screen, for more immersive listening.

All of this is in addition to the standard Sony smart TV features, like Android TV, built-in Google Assistant, integrated Google Chromecast and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart speakers.

The Bravia X950G is available in sizes ranging from 55 inches up to a whopping 85 inches and starts at $1,399. Most sizes are available for purchase now, with the 85-inch version coming later in April.

Sony A8G 4K OLED TV

Screen Size Retail Price 55 inches $2,499 65 inches $3,499

For the sort of rich color and deep black levels that LCD TVs simply can't match, Sony's OLED TVs are hard to beat. The Bravia A8G OLED not only offers excellent color and contrast, it also uses Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme processor for upscaling and motion smoothing, and supports a wide array of HDR formats, including the new IMAX Enhanced format alongside more mainstream formats, like HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Sony A8G

To help the sound quality match the excellent picture, the A8G OLED comes with Sony's Acoustic Surface technology, which uses the glass panel of the OLED display as a vibrational surface for the set's speakers, producing sound directly from the screen.

Coming this May in 55- and 65-inch sizes, the A8G OLED TV will sell for $2,499 and $3,499, respectively.

Sony Master Series A9G 4K OLED TV

Screen Size Retail Price 55 inches $3,499 65 inches $4,499 77 inches $7,999

Sony's Master Series is the flagship line from the TV maker, and the A9G OLED TV is Sony's top-of-the line 4K TV. In addition to the rich black levels and vibrant colors offered on Sony's other OLED TVs, the A9G uses Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate for enhanced processing that approaches professional-grade monitors in quality. With both Netflix Calibrated Mode and Imax Enhanced HDR compatibility, it should offer a superb picture, no matter what you want to watch.

Sony A9G

As a follow-up to last year's A9F OLED – which had the best picture quality of any 2018 TV we reviewed – we have every reason to think that the A9G OLED will offer similarly impressive picture and sound. The A9G has Sony's Pixel Contrast Booster for enhanced color and clarity in the brightest parts of the picture, and it supports both Dolby Vision for HDR-enhanced picture and Dolby Atmos for optimal sound.

Like the less expensive A8G, the Master Series A9G uses Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to produce sound directly from the glass of the display, offering impressively realistic sound.

Available this May in 55- and 65-inch sizes, the Sony Master series A9G OLED starts at $3,499 and ranges up to $7,999 for a larger 75-inch model that launches in June.

Sony Master Series Z9G 8K HDR TV

Screen Size Retail Price 85 inches $12,999 98 inches $69,999

Finally, if you want the very best Sony has to offer, the enormous Sony Master Series Z9G 8K TV is out on the bleeding edge. Coming in 85- and 98-inch sizes, these extra-large 8K LCD TVs are the very best that Sony offers in its consumer lineup, delivering the best resolution of any Sony TV. When we saw the Sony 8K sets demoed at CES last January, we were amazed by how lifelike the picture was, thanks to the impressive resolution and view-filling screen sizes.

Sony Z9G

Both of the new Z9G 8K TVs are powered by the Sony X1 Ultimate processor, which is designed to offer 8K-friendly upscaling for any of your content. The processor uses object-detection technology to single out individual items and people on-screen and enhance their appearance through algorithmic upscaling. All of this is paired with full-array local dimming and Sony's Backlight Master Drive for top-notch brightness and HDR support.

The Sony Master Series Z9G 8K TVs will be available for purchase this June. The 85-inch model, which will sell for $12,999, is actually significantly less expensive than the equivalent Samsung model, which sells for $14,999. The larger 98-inch Z9G 8K TV is significantly more expensive, at $69,999.

