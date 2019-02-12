Sony’s Retro PlayStation Classic Now Just $39

Retro gamers looking for a cheap thrill can satisfy their craving for nostalgia with Walmart's latest deal.

For a limited time, you can score the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for just $39.99. That's $60 off its regular price and the best price we've ever seen for Sony's classic console.





The PlayStation Classic comes pre-loaded with 20 classic PS games including Final Fantasy 7, Tekken 3, Metal Gear Solid, and Syphon Filter. It also comes with two wired controllers and an HDMI cable.

However, it's important to note that the PlayStation Classic is not our favorite retro console. Its gaming lineup makes some serious omissions, it tops out at 720p resolution, and it only allows one save state per game.

That said, there are a few things we like about the PlayStation Classic. For instance, we love its adorable design and we admit we were psyched to see Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, Tekken 3, and Syphon Filter pre-loaded on our console.

So whether you're buying it for yourself or as a gift, at $39 the PlayStation Classic is priced just right.