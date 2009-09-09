Skype for iPhone Finally Available in Canada

Skype has been one of those applications for the iPhone that truly merges a communications software with a data-enabled device. Of course, out of the box on an unmodified iPhone, Skype can't do much in the way of VoIP calls when away from Wi-Fi; but those who jailbreak are able to enjoy the calling service even while on the cell network.

Up until today, however, Canadian iPhone users have been unable to download and install Skype from their iTunes accounts due to a problem with government regulations. Whatever barriers were in place keeping Skype off of the Canadian iTunes App Store are now gone, meaning that everyone in the Great White North can get their Skype on by clicking here (opens in iTunes/App Store).

Now, about getting push notifications integrated into Skype for iPhone…