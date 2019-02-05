Samsung Galaxy S10 May Make Reverse Charging Actually Useful

An FCC regulatory filing has spilled even more beans about the Samsung Galaxy S10’s specs: the phone will be able charge devices wirelessly at 9 watts, rather than the insufficient 2.5 watts of other phones with the same capability.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

While phones like the Huawei Mate P20 Pro can easily charge an iPhone or other Qi-enabled phone with its 2.5-watt reverse induction power transfer, that's really only enough for a slow trickle charge.

But according to a new FCC filing unearthed by Android publication XDA-Developers, the Galaxy S10 will be able to have a maximum wireless power output of 9 watts. That’s more than enough to charge any phone at an acceptable rate.

Even if the actual speed is half of that, it will double up the Huawei Mate P20 Pro. For comparison, the crappy wired USB-to-Lightning adapters that ship with the iPhone XS are just 5 watts.

We will see how well this wireless reverse charging feature works when we get our hands on the Galaxy S10 in a couple of weeks.