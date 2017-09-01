Razer Basilisk Is a Mouse for Itchy Trigger Fingers

BERLIN -- With its newest mouse, Razer is gunning for first-person shooter fans.

The Razer Basilisk, which was just announced at IFA and will release for $69.99 this month on Razer's website, is custom-built for FPS games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or the upcoming Call of Duty: World War II.

(Image credit: Razer)



The Basilisk features a 16,000 DPI sensor. According to Razer, this is the same one that used in the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition that the company released earlier this year, as well as its DeathAdder Elite mouse. Besides left and right click, The Basilisk includes eight customizable buttons and a scroll wheel with adjustable resistance.



Perhaps most important is the clutch, a small paddle meant to make it easier to perform more actions. By default, it lets players decrease or increase the DPI setting on the fly, depending on if they're shooting from close range or far away. The mouse comes with two different clutches (a short one and a long one) to accommodate different hand sizes. If you don't want to use the clutch at all, you can replace it with a rubber cap. Like all of the other buttons, the clutch is customizable in Razer's Synapse software.



I had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Basilisk. I used it to play Battlefield 1 on Razer's new configuration of the Blade Pro laptop and found it to be comfortable and extremely useful. My right thumb fit perfectly into the groove, and I opted for the shorter paddle, which I was less likely to accidentally click. In Razer Synapse 3, I adjusted the DPI to comfortable levels. I preferred higher DPi for machine guns that didn't need precise aim and for melee combat, but used the clutch for guns that required finer control for shots at faraway enemies.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the Basilisk features Razer's trademark Chroma RGB lighting, another feature you can customize in Synapse.



Lefties, however, may despair: the mouse is meant for right-handers, but at least it offers comfy-looking rubber grips.



We'll put the Basilisk through its paces when it shows up in our labs and lets you know if it's just as good for sharpshooters and run-and-gunners as Razer claims.