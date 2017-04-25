Puyo Puyo Tetris is One of the Best Switch Games Yet

Even if Puyo Puyo Tetris was just a new take on the line-clearing classic from 1984, it would already be one of the best Tetris games ever released. It's quirky, it's fun, and there's way more content than should justifiably be in a simple puzzle game.

But that's not all, because by adding Puyos to the mix, you turn an already fast-paced puzzle game into a wild whirlwind of falling blocks and exploding slimes. So if you are trying to decide whether to pick up Puyo Puyo Tetris (out now for PS4 and Nintendo Switch) , here are a few reasons why you should plunge right in.

Puyo Puyo Fever

If you don't know what Tetris is, I'm not even going to ask what rock you're living under. But Puyos are another story, a story that's largely been hidden overseas. Depending on how you look at it, the last internationally released Puyo Puyo game was Puyo Pop for the short-lived N-Gage in 2003, or the Puyo Puyo mini-game from a Hatsune Miku game on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013.

But now Puyos are back on the scene in a big way, and having another style of puzzle to solve offers a Yin to Tetris' Yang in a way that combines the best of east and west, kind of like a ramen burger. Mmm, that's tasty.



Who Put a Story Mode in My Puzzle Game?

There's absolutely no reason why there should be a story mode in a puzzle game, but I'm really glad it's there. The story adds depth to the characters, which even come with full voice acting, while also easing you into the concept of Puyos, Tetriminos and the insanity that happens when you mix them together. And now that I've tasted this much, the only thing I really want out of the story mode is more of it.

Also, in case you run out of story missions to do, there's also a challenge mode to provide you with endless replayability.

The Characters

I never knew I wanted multiple characters in a Tetris game until now. There's Suketoudara, the flamboyant fighting fish, Ai, the canine science chief of the spaceship Tetra, Zed, the big robotic housekeeper and so much more. When you battle, characters are constantly shouting and squabbling in what amounts to a verbal fist fight, which only makes the puzzle-battling even more intense.

Multiplayer Madness

The dream of the Switch is taking your system to a swanky roof party and having the scene instantly turn into an impromptu gaming extravaganza. And thanks to Puyo Puyo Tetris' built-in local wireless multiplayer, that could actually be a reality. On top of that, since Tetris and Puyo Puyo don't require extensive control schemes, you can use each Joy-Con to its full potential by giving the left and right controllers to different people and instantly doubling your fun.

There's also a full online mode for people who'd rather stay inside. Just don't come crying when expert Puyo Puyo masters in the land of the rising sun show you how much of a noob you really are.



Price

Starting at $30 for a PS4 disc or as a eShop download on the Switch, Puyo Puyo Tetris already offers a discount compared to your standard $50 or $60 game. On top of that, because you can play Tetris, Puyo Puyo, or both at the same time through a number of different game modes, it's like you're getting two games in one.

Also, if you search for Tetris on the PlayStation Store, the only result you get is for Tetris Ultimate for $15. While that' game is a very straightforward interpretation of the classic puzzler, it's not nearly as fun. And if you're a Switch owner, this game is the perfect break for when you just don't feel like climbing walls in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or just want something quick to play on the go.



I would, however, advise you stay away from the physical version of Puyo Puyo Tetris for Switch, as it cost $10 more than the digital release. The whole game only takes up 1GB of space, so downloading shouldn't be an issue.

If you're like me and you've bought countless versions of Tetris across multiple consoles and platforms, Puyo Puyo Tetris is easily one of the best. When you throw in the bright colorful graphics, lovable characters and whole a new world of squishy blocks to discover, you have a game that's definitely worth the money.



Screenshots taken from the Nintendo Switch version of Puyo Puyo Tetris.

