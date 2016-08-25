President Obama Makes His VR Debut for National Parks

We've seen First Lady Michelle Obama embrace virtual reality; now it's her husband's turn. President Barack Obama is making history with the debut of "Through the Ages: President Obama Celebrates America's National Parks." As the straight-to-the-point title heavily implies, the Commander-in-Chief will take viewers on a tour of Yosemite National Park via the Samsung Gear VR. It's the first time a sitting president will be featured in a VR production.

Celebrating 100 years of the National Parks Service, "Through the Ages" is the product of National Geographic, Felix and Paul Studios and Oculus. Speaking of Oculus, the free app will be launching on Oculus Rift in the near future. If you don't own a Gear VR, you can get in on the action on Nat Geo's Facebook page using the 360-degree video.



Whether you watch the video on Gear VR or 360-video, you're guaranteed breathtaking views of Yosemite including the 2,000 year-old sequoias and a time-lapse sunset taken from Glacier Point. You'll even have a chance to squeeze in a leisurely canoe ride down the Merced River -- all while listening to the dulcet tones of POTUS' narration. Although it doesn't hold a candle to experiencing the park in real life, the short film does give a solid peek into the majesty of our national parks.

While I appreciate the slick Felix and Paul Studio's clean production, I am excitedly looking forward to 360 cameras like the Samsung Gear 360 or the 360fly 4K gaining more steam with a mainstream audience. This is a much more entertaining way to show off vacations and events than plastering photos all over social media.

