Teenage Boy Murders Mother Over PlayStation

A tragic story hit the news today about a teenage boy who killed his mother after she took away his PlayStation.

Last November, the day after Thanksgiving, Rashida Anderson and her son 16-year-old son Kendall had a 90-minute argument. Rashida took away his PlayStation as punishment.

After his mother went to bed, Kendall paced for three hours in the South Philadelphia home before he decided to attack his mother in her sleep. He hit her with a claw hammer 20 times. The hammer attack didn't kill her, so Kendall dragged his mother down to the kitchen and tried to cremate her using the oven. When that plan failed, he beat her head with a chair leg and then hid her body under some debris in an alley behind the house.

Philadelphia police homicide Det. Thorsten Lucke read Kendall's statements to a Philadelphia Municipal Court judge: "I couldn't stand the arguing. … If I could, I would not do it again. I really miss my mom … she was the only person who cared for me."

The judge ordered for Kendall to stand trial for murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of corpse.