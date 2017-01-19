10 New Smart LED Lights for 2017 (and When You Can Buy Them)

Helia

Researchers are finding out that bulbs that emit a lot of light in the blue spectrum — most LED bulbs, as it turns out — aren’t good for getting a good night’s sleep. Helia’s bulbs emit very little light in this spectrum, but also will change their brightness and color temperature based on the time of day — cooler in the morning, and warmer in the evening. A "Snap" module, which has a motion detector, plugs into the lights, and will turn them on and off when someone enters or exits a room. The Helia Dynamic White BR30 bulbs will be available in the spring for $49.95 each; the Snap module will cost $29.95, and the Cloud Connect accessory, which will let you control the lights remotely, will cost $49.95.

