25 Oculus Touch Games (You Should Be Playing)
At long last, the $199 Oculus Touch controllers are available and they are lightweight, easy to use and hella fun. Essentially bringing your hands into your virtual experience, the Touch controllers add a level of manual dexterity previously unimagined. But in this case, touching is believing. Here are 25 Touch-enabled titles that will make you want to reach out and touch everything when using your Oculus Rift.
Arizona Sunshine
Not a game for the faint of heart, Arizona Sunshine is a gorgeous shooter set in the wastelands of the southwest United States. You can use more than 25 different weapons to battle your way through hordes of zombies while searching for survivors. The game offers a robust single-player campaign in addition to a rich co-op multiplayer mode. Arizona Sunshine is perfect for the person who wants an immerse zombie apocalypse experience.
The Climb
Cosmic Trip
The premise of Cosmic Trip is simple: you land on a strange planet and have to create "cosmobots" to protect you from an onslaught of alien enemies. While blasting aliens is great, the real fun in Cosmic Trip comes from creating different strategies to stop your foes, harvest resources, and defend your base of alien towers. This first-person real time strategy game looks spectacular and the enemies offer a fun challenge without skewing into unfairness.
Cranga! Harbor Frenzy
Cranga! Harbor Frenzy is like an addictive virtual Jenga. Your goal is to remove individual shipping containers with the Touch controllers from a tower one at a time without toppling the increasingly unsteady tower. The controllers also allow you to rotate the structure to find the loosest blocks. What's also great is that some of the containers may contain items or power-ups that add an extra layer of fun. The games boasts multiple game modes and a local multiplayer game, with an online network multiplayer in the works.
ZR: Zombie Riot
ZR: Zombie Riot is more than just your ordinary "survive a zombie attack" game. Indeed, this title is an action-packed survival horror romp with wonderful body physics and a creepy atmosphere. You can wield a variety of weapons from handguns to assault rifles to crowbars to dismember and thwart that zombie horde coming for your delicious brains. You can even dual wield certain weapons, such as holding two pistols or a pistol and a baseball bat. Besides a full story mode, ZR: Zombie Riot also offers three endless arena modes.
Fruit Ninja VR
Developed by Halfbrick, Fruit Ninja VR has made a wonderful transition from Android and iOS platforms to the Oculus Rift. In this game, you play the eponymous fruit ninja, using the Touch controllers as your swords to slice through several different types of fruit to rack up a high score and impress your sensei. You can generate huge combos by slicing various fruits with one stroke, skewering multiple fruits on your sword, or juggling different kinds of fruit. Just remember to avoid the bombs!
NBA 2KVR Experience
If you ever want to know what it feels like to play on a professional basketball court, look no further than NBA 2KVR Experience. This collection of mini-games uses the Touch controllers to grab and basketballs for a three-point shootout, a buzzer beater game where you have to make as many shots as possible before time runs out, and a game where you have to ricochet the ball off various targets to sink the ball. You can also use Gatorade boosts to enhance your quickness, stamina, and accuracy. At $14.99, NBA 2KVR Experience is definitely worth you breaking out your jersey and playing ball from the safety of your own home.
Job Simulator
Job Simulator takes an odd premise and makes it into a fun innovative game. Your character is a robot that has to maintain a career from a wide variety of jobs, including a pizza chef, an office worker, or an auto mechanic. Each career can be completed in a number of humorous ways. For example, as an office worker, you can throw a stapler at your boss or as a chef you can bribe a food critic. It's perfect for the gamer who asks, "How do I job?"
Please Don't Touch Anything
Ironically enough, Please Don't Touch Anything is a simulator that encourages you to touch everything to figure out what is going on. The premise: You are left alone in a room with a big red button in front of you. Although you are told not to touch that button, pressing the button starts an interesting puzzle-based adventure where you can analyze clues around the room and press even more buttons to trigger events. Boasting multiple endings, Please Don't Touch is engaging and highly replayable.
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
For those of you who want to play doctor without any of the pesky malpractice issues, Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality offers a fun and immersive operating experience. In this game, you can either perform the surgery with traditional methods or experiment with many humorous choices, including juggling a patient's organs or drawing on a patient's face. You can operate on your patients in numerous offbeat environments including outer space. This odd sim is guaranteed to provide many hours of entertainment.
Super Kaiju
For only $9.99, you can transform yourself into a giant mechanical warrior known as a Kaiju and battle other players or master your skills in single player mode. This fast-paced shooter allows you to use various weapons (including missile launchers and repair drones) by destroying flying monsters as well as fight in various maps include an icy landscape or the inside of a volcano. The game mechanics are easy and intuitive, which is great for the gamer who isn't a FPS master.
SportsBar VR
A title that appeals to your inner lounge lizard, SportsBar VR is a fun collection of bar mini-games designed for casual play. You use the Touch controllers to bank shots in 8-ball and air hockey or throw darts and skeeballs. Use the You can either play by yourself, pit your skills against an AI, or play with up to six of your friends. The game has high replay value and you can earn experience points that can be spend on collectible hats and fun objects. At $19.99, SportsBar VR is sure to liven up any party.
Galaxy Golf
Galaxy Golf VR is a fun physics-based puzzle game that eschews the golf clubs and instead involves using your hands and the planet's gravity to guide your ball to the hole. You can move the planet around to search for your ball or more accurately line up your shots. Although it seems simple, Galaxy Golf is challenging and there's a lot of fun to be had trying to score under par and top the leaderboards.
Ocean Rift
Touted as the "first VR aquatic safari park," Ocean Rift lets you explore an underwater world filled with beautifully rendered flora and fauna. You can travel through 12 habitats and meet a variety of sea life including dolphins, sharks, turtles, sea snakes, manta rays, and even prehistoric animals. This game is light on action but is filled with soothing images. Feel free to discover your inner Jacques Cousteau with this $9.99 game.
I Expect You To Die
I Expect You To Die is essentially a James Bond-style simulator. In this puzzle game, you play a secret agent trying to stay alive and escape a variety of deathtraps. This game will test the limits of your puzzle-solving skills as you use various objects with the Touch controllers and your telekinesis to remain among the living and thwart your nemesis. Pick up this game for the gorgeous and stylized graphics; stay for the addictive gameplay.
HoloBall
Utilizing funky retro-futuristic Tron-like graphics, HoloBall ($14.99) turns your hands into ping pong paddles as you play table tennis against a sinister AI to earn your freedom. The game boasts an adaptive AI that keeps you on your toes, great ball physics that allow you to perform trick shots and ricochet the ball off the walls for greater effect, and captivating synthwave music. You can also play against a friend in local multiplayer as well as compare your scores to other players by checking the leaderboards.
Music Inside: A VR Rhythm Game
Appealing to fans of rhythm simulators, Music Inside allows you to play virtual drums along to the beat of any song that you have either in your music library or from a hit-list on SoundCloud. You can play in either single-player or recruit friends into your makeshift band with a multiplayer option. The game sports a psychedelic neon background, which adds to the acid-trip feel of the game. Get into the beat for $14.99.
Plannes
Plannes is a fascinating zero-gravity tennis simulator where you play a sporty explorer challenging robots from a variety of planets. The field is an enclosed but a transparent space allows you to see the beautifully rendered planetary backdrops. Win by ricocheting shots off the walls to destroy the crystals located behind the opponents. Each match you win nets you point that can be used to unlock more powerful rackets. Boasting both a two-player mode and a high replay value, Plannes is a must-have for only $14.99.
Pro Fishing Challenge VR
Billed as the "first fishing game powered by Touch controllers," Pro Fishing Challenge VR offers a rich and captivating experience. You can choose from a wide variety of lures, rods, and hooks to use to successfully catch a large range of fish. The beauty of the environment has to be stressed; the calming mountainous backdrop really gives you the feeling of being out in the wilderness. You can play along or in an online multiplayer mode where you can talk to your fellow fisherman in real time. The sheer amount of tournaments and quests packed into this game further add to the game's value. Even better, you can pick up this game for free.
The Unspoken
Developed by Insomniac Games, The Unspoken is a fun action game where you play a modern-day wizard dueling against other magical foes. You can use your magic to telekinetically launch objects at your enemies, cast concussive spells or summon monsters to help you. The urban environments are gorgeously rendered and there are a large number of objects you can manipulate to help you in your duels. Even better, there are several different classes and artifacts to choose from to help you make your way to the top of the wizard pecking order.
Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
The Serious Sam series smoothly transitions to VR in The Last Hope. You play as Sam "Serious" Stone, as he mows down waves of alien troops belonging to the overlord Mental via your set of dual-wielded guns. As of right now, you can explore two planets (Earth and Pladeon) and access more than 10 weapons. The enemies that you face are a mix of classic foes and all new challengers just itching to tear humanity to shreds. The full version will have more enemies, weapons, and planets to explore. The two player co-op mode also promises to be thorough.
Dead Hungry
Dead Hungry looks like a fast-food server's nightmare but plays like a dream. You are a beleaguered food truck chef who has to create specialty burgers, pizzas and other meals to turn zombified schoolgirls, sumo wrestlers and other patrons back to normal. You can use a variety of ingredients from ketchup to Chinese lanterns. The game starts off simple but ramps up the difficulty and tension to fun and addictive levels. You can grab this gem for $29.99.
Final Approach
Final Approach is a fun and interesting take on the flight simulator. Instead of flying the plane, you are an aircraft manager whose job is to guide airplanes safely through the skies to the runway avoiding thunderstorms and mountains as well as help your planes take off after refueling. You can also switch to toy mode where you can extinguish airplane fires, man the artillery of your battleship, and sort through luggage. The game mechanics are simple but the gameplay quickly becomes addictive as you get attached to your aircraft business. Further into the game, you can even fight off an alien invasion.
Gary the Gull
Gary the Gull offers one of the most unique VR experiences on the market. This free game basically works as an interactive short film where you have a chat with a seagull named Gary (yes, an actual conversation with a seagull). Your voice commands and gestures can influence the story in a number of ways from a civil conversation to having Gary fly off with your lunch. Gary the Gull is part of an interesting new frontier in character-based interactive storytelling that's worth checking out.
Superhot VR
Painstakingly created by the Superhot Team and Oculus, Superhot VR is a shooter sporting a minimalist art style where your enemies shatter into pixels after being shot. The game employs a wonderful mechanic where time only moves when you move. There isn't any regenerating health bars or ammo crates; instead you have to use your enemies' dropped weapons against them to survive.