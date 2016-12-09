25 Oculus Touch Games You Should Be Playing

NBA 2KVR Experience

If you ever want to know what it feels like to play on a professional basketball court, look no further than NBA 2KVR Experience. This collection of mini-games uses the Touch controllers to grab and basketballs for a three-point shootout, a buzzer beater game where you have to make as many shots as possible before time runs out, and a game where you have to ricochet the ball off various targets to sink the ball. You can also use Gatorade boosts to enhance your quickness, stamina, and accuracy. At $14.99, NBA 2KVR Experience is definitely worth you breaking out your jersey and playing ball from the safety of your own home.