New York Comic Con 2016 Cosplay Gallery

New York Comic Con 2016 brought together fans of movies, TV shows, video games and comic books from all around the world. And what better way to exhibit your love for a fandom than with a costume?

From Star Wars to Star Trek, from DC to Marvel and from Zelda to Dark Souls, we saw something from just about every nerdy property under the sun. Here are some of the best costumes we saw during the show.