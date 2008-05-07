20 Tips For Better Google Searches

Put It in Quotes

Put It in Quotes

The first thing to remember when you seek exact matches of search terms is to put the words in quotes; this will cause Google to look for those exact phrases. For example, if you type "Google Files" in quotation marks as a search item, then you will without fail find the relevant results. If you input these search terms without quotation marks, though, then your results will be very different: the search will display links to pages with the word "Google," but not necessarily also with "files." Using quotation marks is also very handy when seeking information for a specific person or address, such as "first last name" or "address zip code city", proper names, such as "Franklin Roosevelt", or song lyrics like "Love, Love Me Do."