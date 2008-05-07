20 Tips For Better Google Searches
Customize Google
The Firefox extension Customize Google is nothing less than essential — and it’s also free. Not only will this easy-to-use utility allow you to improve how you structure your Google searches, but it can be used to customize Gmail, Google Documents and Maps as well. With Customize Google, you can also block ads, see favicons for Web pages, specify the number of search results that are retrieved, and remove click tracking.
Put It in Quotes
The first thing to remember when you seek exact matches of search terms is to put the words in quotes; this will cause Google to look for those exact phrases. For example, if you type "Google Files" in quotation marks as a search item, then you will without fail find the relevant results. If you input these search terms without quotation marks, though, then your results will be very different: the search will display links to pages with the word "Google," but not necessarily also with "files." Using quotation marks is also very handy when seeking information for a specific person or address, such as "first last name" or "address zip code city", proper names, such as "Franklin Roosevelt", or song lyrics like "Love, Love Me Do."
Use At Least Three Search Terms
Google’s search engine power works more efficiently when you use at least three search terms; more detailed search terms lead to even better results. It is important to keep in mind that Google "only" takes into account the first 32 words of your search terms.
The Wildcard
The asterisk (*) character can boost the efficiency of your searches, by serving as a wildcard that replaces a word or phrase that you may not recall. It is also possible to use several asterisks within quotation marks, which limits the results to the terms you do know while generating results for those terms you do not remember. An example might be "the * got my tongue" to find the expression "the cat’s got my tongue."
Limit Your Results
If you seek information on a particular subject but want to exclude certain results that are likely to crop up, you can tell Google not to return pages with specific words by using the minus sign (-) character as a prefix. The minus sign also excludes results related in meaning to the word you want to avoid. For example, "NFL football –doping" will generate results related to "NFL football" while excluding those that mention "doping" and subjects related to the word.
Search for Specific File Types
Google makes it very easy to limit your searches to a certain file types, such as Word DOC files, PDF, Excel or other formats. To take advantage of the feature, you simply search for "filetype:" followed by the relevant file-type extension. To find PDF documents on Linux, for example, use "filetype:pdf linux."
Specify the Number of Your Results
Adding "&num=3" to the end of the URL address in the address bar and pressing enter after your search results appear will limit the list to three results per page. It is possible, of course, to change the number of results as you see fit.
Superfluous Characters
Google generally does not take into account stand-alone characters, including the "@" sign. Characters to avoid as separate search terms include: ";, ,, ., ?, (, ), [, ], @, /, *, <, >." Of course, as already mentioned, certain characters, when used in conduction with a particular search term, offer specific functions, such as terms in quotation marks ("www.tomguide.com and AMD" or "Pentium*").
A Tom's Guide Search
You can limit your search so that results are only generated for a single Website by using the "site:" search key, "site: www.nameofthesite.com [key words]." To seek information about Firefox on Tom’s Guide, for example, you would enter "site:www.tomsguide.com firefox" as your search terms.
Shutdown the Filters
Google activates spam filters by default, but you can deactivate them by typing "&filter=0" after the URL address in the address bar of the page that initially lists your search results. After Google has listed search results for "AMD and Tom’s Guide," for example, you can search again without the filter by adding "&filter=0" at the end of the URL address and pressing enter once more.
Synonyms
The tilde symbol ( ) placed before a word is a nifty way to find a list of its synonyms. To find a list of synonyms for the word "vicarious," for example, you would type " vicarious" in the search bar. The results will not always comprise exact synonyms of the search words, but will sometimes offer words or pages related to the word specified.
Spelling Options
If you are unsure of the exact spelling of a word, you can use the pipe symbol ("|", Alt 179) between alternative spellings of what you think the right search term might be. For example, if you weren’t sure of the spelling of "Penryn," you might enter "Penryn|Penrin"). Of course, Google’s "Did you mean…?" feature can always help you along after your first search; this will come up if Google suspects you misspelled a search term.
Word Definitions
Finding a word definition merely involves typing "define:" followed by the word whose definition you seek. Results for proper names often comprise links to Wikipedia pages.
Currency Conversions
Did you know that Google offers its own currency conversion tool? To find how little the U.S. dollar is worth compared to the euro, for example, type "50 dollars in euros." This feature can be very handy and its functionality is straightforward.
Translations
For those who are not fluent in every language known to man, Google sometimes offers the translation of pages, which are accessible by clicking the link directly next to the result. The software-generated translations are far from being 100% accurate, but they still usually convey the general idea of what the page is about. This feature should be used to try to understand the general idea of a text you are reading, but is not a substitute for a translation of the fine print of a business contract, for example. Google also offers a stand-alone translator tool.
Google Preferences
Google Preferences, the link located next to right side of the search bar on Google’s opening page, allows you to fine tune the search engine’s configuration to suit your needs. With it, you can set the language of Google’s interface and your search results (which can be a lot different according to the language), as well as settings that filter adult content and determine the number of results that are generated per page. You can also save your preferences so they apply to any subsequent search you may make.
Google News
You may already regularly use Google’s News features to serve as your personal press review of the world’s headlines. But for those who do not know about this tool, the link to News is located on the left-hand side of the top of Google’s opening page. Results can be sorted by relevance or date.
World News
Google News offers the possibility of searching news outlets from around the world. You can access Google News pages for different countries by clicking on one of the country links on the bottom of the page. It is often possible to find articles from one nation that are not available in other countries’ news links that Google offers.
Finding the Right Image Size
Who hasn’t used Google Images? But did you know that you can adjust Google Images’ settings to find pictures that range in size from small to extra large? This feature is accessible by clicking on the arrow on the "All Image sizes" box, which is located below the search bar. One potential use of this feature is to find images whose sizes correspond to screen savers you might want to download.
Image Search Settings
Advance Imaged Search is accessed via a link next to the Search the Web box on top of Google Images opening page. It can help you to better find your way around the Wild West of all the photos that Google’s search engine offers from the Internet. The feature lets you determine image results based on format, colors and filters as well as size.
We have limited our tips to 20, but dozens of other nifty Google features exist as well. Please don’t hesitate to send us your favorite tips that we have missed by posting them in the Comments section.