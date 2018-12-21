Best Last-Minute Digital Gifts

AMC A-List subscription

Doing some last-minute shopping for a cinephile who absolutely adores the big-screen experience? Give them the gift of an AMC A-List subscription, which grants them access to three movies every week. This includes showings in fancy formats such as 3D and Imax, to boot. The only catch here is that you have to sign up for a minimum of three months, so be ready to spend a decent bit of cash. Also, pro-tip: Be sure to buy this for your movie-loving recipient during a good season. (No one likes January or February movies!) There's no traditional gifting option for this service, so consult with your potential giftee to make sure all the correct info makes it into the membership profile.

Credit: AMC