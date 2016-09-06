iFail: 7 Most Awkward Apple Event Moments

Everything Jimmy Iovine said at the Apple Music launch (2015)

When Beats executive Jimmy Iovine hit the stage at Apple's June 2015 event to promote Apple Music, we were entertained in all the wrong ways. Trying to talk about the importance of manually curated playlists, he began a hypothetical story by saying, "Now picture this … you're in a special moment! You're exercising! Or some other special moment! Right, Dre?" And the next song comes on…" and then Iovine yelled a buzzing noise and declared "BUZZKILL!"

The speech rambled on from there, and audience members wondered if they were being punked. Oh, he also claimed the soon-to-fail Connect social media service would be "very powerful" for musicians to connect with audiences. It was not. Go back and watch the whole presentation if you want to see the things we didn't have space to say.