12 of the Best Canon T5/T5i Accessories

Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens

Good telephoto zoom lenses tend to be expensive, but not this one. It's not rugged enough to take into a hurricane or sandstorm, but otherwise, it's plenty solid, and image quality is close to that of far more expensive Canon lenses. It comes with image stabilization — a must at these long telephoto lengths — and focuses smoothly in video, thanks to the stepping motor, designated by "STM." Picking up right where the kit zoom lens ends (55mm), it's the perfect addition for people who want to get closer to the action. (It takes 58mm-size filters.)