Best Xbox One Accessories

Fosmon Performance Thumb Grips

If you need some extra grip on your Xbox controller's analog sticks, Fosmon's performance thumb grips will do the trick. These handy add-ons can be easily applied to the top of your controller's sticks to give you some added height, and ensure that your thumbs don't slip off during those heated Call of Duty or Destiny sessions. The grips come in a pack of four for just a few bucks, and are available in a variety of colors to match any controller.