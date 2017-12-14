Best Xbox One Accessories
Best Xbox One Accessories
You can have plenty of fun with an Xbox One right out of the box, but you'll need some extra goodies to truly make the most of Microsoft's do-it-all games console. There are plenty of cheap gadgets that make things like watching movies and chatting with friends easier, as well as a handful of specialized controllers that give an edge to aspiring pro gamers. From storage drives to custom gamepads, here are our favorite accessories for the Xbox One.
Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide
Fosmon Performance Thumb Grips
If you need some extra grip on your Xbox controller's analog sticks, Fosmon's performance thumb grips will do the trick. These handy add-ons can be easily applied to the top of your controller's sticks to give you some added height, and ensure that your thumbs don't slip off during those heated Call of Duty or Destiny sessions. The grips come in a pack of four for just a few bucks, and are available in a variety of colors to match any controller.
Xbox One Media Remote
The Xbox One is an excellent entertainment machine (especially if you have the 4K-ready Xbox One S or Xbox One X), but using a controller to flip through movies and TV shows can be cumbersome. The $19 Xbox One Media Remote gives you a full suite of playback controls, in addition to a special OneGuide button that lets you get to your favorite shows and apps with one click. Plus, the Media Remote works from up to 30 feet away.
Xbox One Chatpad + Chat Headset
Sending messages to your friends or redeeming game codes with your controller can be a nightmare, but Microsoft's Xbox One Chatpad does a nice job alleviating that pain. The Chatpad connects right to the bottom of your controller, putting a full QWERTY keyboard (with extra controls for audio and game capture) right between your thumbs. There's also an included chat headset, allowing you to brag about that big Halo kill either verbally or via text.
PDP Energizer Charge System
Xbox One controllers run on AA batteries and aren't rechargeable out of the box, but you can fix that with PDP's Energizer Charge System. This kit includes two rechargeable battery packs, as well as a handy charging stand that keeps up to two controllers juiced up when you're not using them. The stand even has a battery indicator, so you'll know exactly when your controller is ready for game time.
Happauge Digital TV Tuner
If you get your TV fix via an HD antenna, Happauge's Digital TV Tuner for Xbox One allows you to connect it to your console. That means that you can navigate your over-the-air channels right from your Xbox One, complete with OneGuide integration that allows you to easily see what's on at any given time.
Xbox Wireless Controller
You're gonna need an extra controller at some point, and the newest version of Microsoft's gamepad is by far the best. The latest Xbox Wireless Controller features newly textured grips, as well as long-range Bluetooth support that allows the gamepad to double as a great PC gaming controller. Want to personalize it? Hit up the Xbox Design Lab and make your own wildly colorful version for $79.
Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide
Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive
If you play a lot of games, your Xbox One's internal storage is going to fill up fast, especially if you have a measly 500GB model. Fortunately, Microsoft's console plays nice with external hard drives, and Seagate's hard drives are an efficient and fairly affordable way to store tons of games and take them with you wherever you go.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 & 700
Most gaming headsets will work great with Xbox One, but few are as specifically tuned for Microsoft's console as the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 are. These headsets sport built-in Xbox Wireless technology, meaning they pair to your console instantly without the need for any complicated dongles. The $99 Stealth 600 and $149 Stealth 700 both offer rich, engrossing sound, though the more premium Stealth 700 throws in Bluetooth support as well as active noise-cancellation for maximum immersion.
Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller
Paying almost $150 for a controller might sound crazy, but the Elite is worth every penny. This pro-minded gamepad is insanely customizable, with swappable thumbsticks and D-pads as well as optional rear paddles that make it easy to perform key actions in your favorite shooters and racing games. It's also the most comfortable Xbox controller ever, with a satisfyingly weighty body, a soft-touch skin and durable rear grips built to withstand those extra-long Halo marathons.
MORE: Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller Review – Perfect for Pros
Hori Rap V Kai Fighting Stick
If your gaming diet consists of games like Injustice 2, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Tekken 7, you might be eyeing a fight stick to take your game to the next level. Hori's Rap V Kai is both well-designed and fairly affordable, with durable action buttons and a wide, balanced body that won't slip out of your lap. The Rap V Kai smartly places menu buttons on the side to prevent midmatch pauses, and its ability to work across Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC makes it great for traveling to tournaments and friends' houses.