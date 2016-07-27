10 Toys to Track, Train, and Treat Your Pets

Petzi Treat Cam

While movies may try to convince pet parents that the secret lives of our fuzzy ones involve heavy metal music and fridge raids, those of us with fur kids want to know the real scoop about what's going on at home when we're away.If you're not content with talking, listening to or playing with your pet remotely, then maybe the Petzi Treat Cam is for you. The Treat Cam has all these features plus TREATS. (Sorry, my cat pressed the caps lock button while I was typing his favorite word.) With just a tap on the iOS or Android app, the Petzi Treat Launcher will propel treats through a dispenser, sprinkling your pet with tummy-based hugs. You can fill the Treat Launcher with any crunchy treat smaller than 1 inch.

The Treat Cam has a wide-angle lens with night vision so you'll know right away if your pet is secretly a member of SEAL Team Six. You can share snapshots on social sites and via the company's own network, Petzi Social. The Petzi Treat Cam is a little over 13 inches tall and weighs 3.6 pounds.