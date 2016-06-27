Students! Here Are 20 Ways to Avoid Getting Hacked or Stalked

Tighten up your social media privacy

You can set ground rules for who can see what on your social media accounts by using the privacy settings offered by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Facebook lets you choose among Public, Friends, Only Me and custom groups upon each posting, and you can set defaults on your Privacy Settings page. On Twitter, open Security and Privacy and check the box next to Protect my Tweets, which will let you select who can view them. On Instagram, open your profile, click the Settings Gear icon and enable Private Account.

Photo: Renato Arap/Shutterstock