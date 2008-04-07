Hi-Tech for Geekettes

Entertaining Internet Rabbit

Like a modern cuckoo clock, Nabaztag can speak the time every hour. The rabbit will recap the week breaking down the amount and quality of time you spent together, play your favorite MP3 to wake you up or lull you to sleep, tell you about arriving emails or IMs, read the latest headlines and deliver the latest traffic, weather and financial reports in a voice you choose. And, this rabbit has its own moods and personality, expresses random ideas, does T’ai Ching with you and receives Nabaztab audio programs from fellow Nabaztabers. You can customize your rabbit with different color sets of ears. Price: around $165. Check out Amazon and J&R. View "Nabaztag Rabbit Theater" on YouTube.