Hi-Tech for Geekettes
Introduction
Because men aren’t the only ones interested in new technologies, more and more electronics manufacturers offer models specifically for females. We offer our selection of chic, pink and lightweight digital products for "geekettes" of all ages.
iPod Nano
Very feminine, the latest pink iPod Nano holds 8 GB of music, video and other content. Small, sleek and light, it appeals to all!
Luxurious Mouse
Here is an upscale mouse. Price: over $29,000. Why so high? This mouse is decorated with a flower fashioned out of 59 diamonds. If you haven’t got an extra $29,000 laying around, you can find a less expensive version by the same manufacturer. Search for "Pat-Says-Now Pink Suisse Flat Style 3-Button Optical Wheel Mouse".
Personalize Your Browser With PimpZilla
PimpZilla lets Firefox users customize their browsers with themes featuring pink fur and diamond icons. The best news of all, PimpZilla is free. Download it here.
Pink, Portable Hard Disk
This little hard drive by iOmega will delight geekettes no end. Pink and small, it makes for a delightful and functional desktop trinket. And, it’s so light, you can easily take it with you anywhere you go.
18 Carat Gold Mobile Phone
The Nokia 8800 Sirocco phone pictured above is stylish and luxurious. It should be. It’s covered in 18 carat gold. It has all the features of a classic Nokia mobile phone, a camera two megapixels. Price? Around $1,600. There are lower priced versions. See the upper right corner of this page.
Entertaining Internet Rabbit
Like a modern cuckoo clock, Nabaztag can speak the time every hour. The rabbit will recap the week breaking down the amount and quality of time you spent together, play your favorite MP3 to wake you up or lull you to sleep, tell you about arriving emails or IMs, read the latest headlines and deliver the latest traffic, weather and financial reports in a voice you choose. And, this rabbit has its own moods and personality, expresses random ideas, does T’ai Ching with you and receives Nabaztab audio programs from fellow Nabaztabers. You can customize your rabbit with different color sets of ears. Price: around $165. Check out Amazon and J&R. View "Nabaztag Rabbit Theater" on YouTube.
Pink Garmin Nuvi
This chic, pearly pink and lightweight Garmin Nuvi 250 is hard to find in the USA. If you can’t find one of these cool gadgets in pink, check out the plain gray models in the upper right corner of this page.
Nintedo DS Lite in Pink
Girls also like to play and what a way to play with Nintendo’s DS Lite in pink. Great fun and games!
Skullcandy Hesh Headphones
These headphones in tones of white and pink are a bit exotic, but they deliver good sound quality. Price around $50.
Swarovski Crystal Heart USB Key
The Swarovski crystal people have done themselves proud with this beautiful USB key tucked away in a half-stainless-steel half-crystal heart. Proce: around $178.