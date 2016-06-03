The 15 Best Bargains in Tech
The 15 Best Bargains in Tech (Our Favorite Everyday Deals)
There are cheap products, and there are true bargains. The devices that made our list fall into the latter camp, because they deliver the best value in their respective categories. These are not temporary deals, either; they're always available for a great price. Whether you're looking for a sub-$400 laptop with a full-HD screen, a cable modem that will free you from monthly fees or a big-screen 4K TV with good performance for a shockingly low price, you've come to the right place.
Check out all of our top bargains in streaming devices, phones, drones and more. If there are any bargains you love that we've missed, hit us up in the comments. And don't forget to check out Tom's Guide Deals page for the most timely discounts on all sorts of gear.
Asus VivoBook E403SA ($399)
The price on the Asus VivoBook E403SA seems like a typo. For $399, you get a 14-inch, full-HD display (no crappy 1366 x 768 here) in a slick design that weighs 3.2 pounds. Plus, this laptop lasted a very long 9 hours on our battery test. The Pentium processor isn't the fastest, but it will let you keep multiple browser tabs open without noticeable lag.
Google Chromecast ($35)
If you want to turn your dumb TV into a smart one with instant access to tons of apps — such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Go, Spotify and more — pick up the cheap $35 Chromecast. You can also beam your own photos, videos and mobile games to the big screen. In our face-off pitting the Roku Stick, Amazon Fire Stick and Chromecast against each other, Google's device came out on top.
Huawei Honor 5X ($197)
You don't need to spend a small fortune on an iPhone or Galaxy to get a great phone. Just pick up the unlocked Huawei Honor 5X and plug in a SIM card from a GSM carrier, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS or Cricket Wireless. You'll enjoy a premium metal design, a full-HD 5.5-inch display and a convenient fingerprint sensor, as well as a solid 13-megapixel rear camera. You can't beat this bargain.
Arris Surfboard Cable Modem ($67)
Cable internet service providers are happy to charge you $5 to $10 per month to rent a cable modem, but you don't have to be gouged in perpetuity. Instead, buy your own cable modem and get rid of that recurring fee. The Arris Surfboard Cable Modem is our top pick, and it's compatible with all of the major providers (except Verizon Fios). It supports 343-Mbps downloads and 131-Mbps uploads, so most people will get the speed they'll need.
Netflix ($10 per month)
Whether you're a binge watcher or just a fan of high-quality content you can't get anywhere else, Netflix is the streaming value to beat. It offers much more hiqh-quality content than Amazon ($8.99) or Hulu ($8). In addition to great original shows like Orange Is the New Black, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and House of Cards, you'll also find straight-to-Netflix movies such as Adam Sandler's The Do-Over and classics like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. There's always something to watch — on your TV, your phone, your laptop or your tablet.
Insignia 4K Roku TV ($499)
You don't have to forego TV smarts or 4K resolution for under 500 bucks. The Insignia Roku TV gives you the best of both worlds by combining an Ultra-HD picture with Roku's interface and apps. With good upscaling capability, impressive color reproduction and every streaming service under the sun — complete with voice search for content — this set is shockingly good.
Amazon Prime ($99 per year)
The free two-day shipping for stuff you buy on Amazon Prime is worth the $99 per year alone, but Prime includes a lot more. We're talking instant access to tons of free TV shows, movies and books; unlimited music streaming of over a million songs; and free unlimited photo storage. You can also get free same-day delivery in certain ZIP codes, and even free 1-hour delivery in select cities with Amazon Prime Now.
Terk Trinity Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna TRITVA ($22.97)
If you're thinking of cutting the cable cord but don't want to forfeit local channels for news, sports and other shows, the Terk Trinity is a trifecta of win. This amplified HDTV antenna provided solid reception of multiple channels in our testing, and the individual antennas are adjustable for tuning in your fave channels from up to 60 miles away.
Kangaroo Mobile Desktop ($99)
A full PC you can slip into a breast pocket, the Kangaroo Mobile Desktop is a $99 mini marvel. One of the cheapest computers you can buy, this Atom-powered PC runs Windows 10 smoothly and can attach to a monitor or TV via HDMI, supporting 4K resolution. Other highlights include a built-in battery, a dock with plenty of ports, a fingerprint reader and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. You can even use an iPad as a screen for this puppy.
iPod touch ($199)
Now that you can get a new iPhone for $399 in the iPhone SE, why bother with an iPod touch? Because you won't have to pay a monthly fee for data, which can really add up, and the iPod touch starts at $200 less than that. The iPod touch doesn't have the fastest processor or the sharpest camera, but it's a great choice for kids, and it will let your little ones text, play games and enjoy all sorts of other apps.
Amazon Fire Tablet ($50)
You won't find another tablet this cheap with this much value. The 7-inch Fire Tablet provides easy access to Amazon's vast selection of movies, TV shows, books, music and more, and the Amazon Underground app store makes paid apps free. We also like the robust parental controls. This isn't the fastest tablet by any stretch, and the battery life could be better, but overall, you can't do better for just 50 bucks.
Blade Nano QX RTF Quadcopter ($89)
Delivering the most fun per dollar of any tiny drone, the Blade Nano QX RTF is a cinch to fly, making it a great option for beginners. It offers simple controls, and the drone was quite responsive during our testing. The package includes spare blades, so you won't have to worry about crashing. Just don't expect this drone to perform well in the wind.
Misfit Shine ($49)
Track your steps, calories and distance without paying through the nose or recharging a gadget every night. The Misfit Shine is a sleek wearable that shows you your progress using tiny LEDs that light up and also show you the time. The Shine can also track your sleep and is comfy enough to wear that you'll forget you have it on.
JBL Clip+ ($36)
For less than $50, nothing beats the JBL Clip+'s combination of price, features and sound quality. This compact 5.3-ounce speaker delivers a strong balance of treble and mid-range tones, and you can use it as a speakerphone. Plus, the Clip+ is water-resistant, and the integrated clip makes it easy to take anywhere.
Mixbook (starting at $15.99)
Facebook is nice, but there's something about a photo book that makes your memories feel more, well, memorable. Mixbook came out on top in our review comparison of seven photo-book services, thanks to its versatile and creative software and excellent print quality. Even better, books start at a low $15.99. We found it easy to create highly personal books, complete with several layout options and picture effects. Yes, you can even suck in photos from Facebook, Flickr and Instagram.