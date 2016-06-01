Best of Computex 2016

Computex Taipei is one of the most exciting technology trade shows we attend every year, not only because of all the big announcements, but because it takes place in a country (Taiwan) that's home to many of the world's biggest tech innovators. At this year's show, we saw a number of important product launches, from Intel's new 10-core Boradwell E processor and a VR gaming backpack to a groundbreaking robotic companion.

We also saw a number of very promising products that took an existing idea and improved upon it. For instance, the Asus ZenBook 3 offers an interesting riff on the superthin MacBook, while the company's Zenfone 3 Deluxe provides more bang for the buck than other flagship smartphones.

Here are the five best devices we saw at Computex 2016.