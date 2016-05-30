Computex Day 1: Zen and the Art of CPUs
What You Missed on Day 1
Computex 2016, in Taipei, Taiwan, was abuzz with news from Asus on the first day of the show. The electronics maker unveiled a new robot, new laptops and a new smartphone. Plus, ARM released details about a new CPU. Find out what you missed yesterday.
The Zenbo Family Robot
Arguably, the Asus Zenbo was the most interesting device announced by the company. This smart home assistant can offer up recipes, tell the kids stories, keep grandpa company and call for help if there's a medical emergency all via natural language voice commands.
Asus Transformer 3 Pro
If we didn't know better, we would have sworn that the new Asus Transformer 3 Pro was the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. The 12.6-inch display features 2880 x 1920-pixel resolution, which should be 22 percent more colorful than the competition. And the company promises the speakers should be louder than the Surface. We will be the judge of that during our full review.
Asus ZenBook 3
Like Apple and HP before it, the Asus ZenBook 3 is the latest ultrathin laptop with a handful of USB Type-C ports. It measures just 0.47-inch thick, and weighs 2-pounds while still promising to overpower its competitors with an optional Core i7 CPU and speedy PCIe x4 SSD. It will start at $999, and we can't wait to find out if it lives up to Asus' claim that it's the "most prestigious laptop ever."
Trio of Asus Zenfones
Why announce one phone, when you can announce three? Asus released the ($249) Zenfone 3, ($499) Zenfone 3 Deluxe and ($479) Zenfone 3 Ultra. These smartphones screen sizes range from a 5.5-inch mid-range model to a 5.7-inch flagship with up to a whopping 6GB of RAM and a massive 6.8-inch phablet. We're most excited about the all-aluminum body on the Deluxe, but we can't wait to put each through its paces.
ARM Chips Improve Smartphones
ARM's new chips, the Cortex-A73 processor and Mali-G71 graphics chip, both promise improved performance and energy efficiency to meet the growing processing demands of mobile devices that are getting thinner and more compact. The chipmaker expects its new CPU and graphics chip to find their way into phones by the first half of 2017.