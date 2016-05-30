Computex Day 1: Zen and the Art of CPUs

Asus Transformer 3 Pro

If we didn't know better, we would have sworn that the new Asus Transformer 3 Pro was the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. The 12.6-inch display features 2880 x 1920-pixel resolution, which should be 22 percent more colorful than the competition. And the company promises the speakers should be louder than the Surface. We will be the judge of that during our full review.

12.6-inch 2880 x 1920 display, the 8.33mm-thick Transformer 3 Pro comes with components that either equal or slightly edge out what you get on a similarly configured Surface Pro 4 - See more at: http://www.laptopmag.com/articles/asus-transfomer-pro-3-features-specs#sthash.MJTF7BS9.dpuf

Featuring your choice of an Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, a 12.6-inch 2880 x 1920 display, the 8.33mm-thick Transformer 3 Pro comes with components that either equal or slightly edge out what you get on a similarly configured Surface Pro 4. The device also features three ports: HDMI, USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 and a traditional USB 3.0 connector. - See more at: http://www.laptopmag.com/articles/asus-transfomer-pro-3-features-specs#sthash.MJTF7BS9.dpuf

Featuring your choice of an Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, a 12.6-inch 2880 x 1920 display, the 8.33mm-thick Transformer 3 Pro comes with components that either equal or slightly edge out what you get on a similarly configured Surface Pro 4. The device also features three ports: HDMI, USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 and a traditional USB 3.0 connector. - See more at: http://www.laptopmag.com/articles/asus-transfomer-pro-3-features-specs#sthash.MJTF7BS9.dpuf

Featuring your choice of an Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, a 12.6-inch 2880 x 1920 display, the 8.33mm-thick Transformer 3 Pro comes with components that either equal or slightly edge out what you get on a similarly configured Surface Pro 4. The device also features three ports: HDMI, USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 and a traditional USB 3.0 connector. - See more at: http://www.laptopmag.com/articles/asus-transfomer-pro-3-features-specs#sthash.MJTF7BS9.dpuf