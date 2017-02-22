Best Facebook Messenger Bots

Facebook Messenger's Latest Bots

Get ready to strike up a conversation with your favorite companies in Facebook's Messenger app. Facebook has created tools that will help developers create chatbots for Messenger, and companies are responding with artificially intelligent bots that can assist with everything from checking the weather to ordering flowers.To find a bot, just type the name of a company into the search box of the mobile or Web-based Messenger app; if you see a tiny blue Messenger icon over the company's logo, you may have found a bot that's ready to talk back to you. Companies are still rolling out bots onto Messenger, but here are the most interesting ones we've found so far.