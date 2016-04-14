Best Waterproof iPhone Cases: Top Picks and User Ratings
Best Waterproof iPhone Cases
Whether you’re taking a dip in the pool, heading to the beach, going kayaking or you just want to use your phone in the rain without worry, your iPhone can take it — if you have a good waterproof case. These top cases offer the protection you need.
Waterproof iPhone cases can involve some trade-offs, such as muffled audio or the inability to plug in certain adapter cables, but it will be worth it when your iPhone survives a dunk, splash or even being completely submerged for up to an hour. With these accessories, you can even use your smartphone for underwater photography.
Lifeproof Fre
Available for iPhone 5s/SE, 6/6s, 6 Plus/6s Plus
The Lifeproof Fre series is stylish and waterproof (up to 6.6 feet for 1 hour), which is a rare combination. You can get it in black, blue, gray, purple and white; or you can opt for one of several camouflage-like designs. The Fre is also shockproof, meaning it can withstand drops of up to 6.6 feet.
What Owners Are Saying
The Lifeproof Fre has a 4-star rating from Amazon owners, with 50 percent of those giving it 5 stars. The company's customer service actively responds to negative reviews with help. Owners recommend you read the instructions before using and some reported muffled audio. But generally people love this case.
Optrix by Body Glove
Available for iPhone 5s/SE, 6/6s
You can turn your iPhone into an action camera with the Optix by Body Glove. This mountable case comes with interchangeable lenses, including a 165-degree wide-angle option. It's waterproof up to 33 feet and has been drop tested to survive falls from 20 feet. It features a clear, crush-resistant unibody construction and offers a wrist strap that's ready to go adventuring.
What Owners Are Saying
Amazon customers give this case a 4-star overall rating, with 58 percent of those being 5 stars. People love the aluminum and glass wide-angle lens and say it's perfect for underwater shots. But some report that the buttons are a bit stiff.
Catalyst Rescue Ranger
Available for iPhone 6/6s, 6 Plus/6s Plus
The Catalyst Rescue Ranger iPhone case is tested and certified to withstand submersion up to 16 feet underwater. It's also military certified to survive dust, vibrations and big temperature swings. The clear case features gray and red edging. It fully protects the buttons, sensors, cameras and Touch ID, but doesn't prevent you from using them.
What Owners Are Saying
Amazon customers give the Rescue Case a very strong 4.5-star rating and report that durability claims hold up to be true. Sound quality reviews were mixed, however.
Seidio Obex
Available for iPhone 6/6s, 6 Plus/6s Plus
An anti-reflection acrylic glass in the Seidio Obex protects the camera lens without interfering with the photo quality. The polycarbonate and silicone case doesn't add a ton of bulk, and is tested and certified to survive submersion in water and drops of up to 6 feet. It's relatively easy to assemble as well. It comes in black, gray, pink, white and yellow.
What Owners Are Saying
Amazon customers have rated this case 3.5 stars. Users say it works as advertised, but the flash ran into some issues and some audio was muffled. Customer service is very helpful, though, according to those who reported problems.
Hitcase HC 18300 Pro
Available for iPhone 5s/SE, 6/6s
The mountable Hitcase Pro aims to make the GoPro obsolete. It makes your iPhone waterproof (up to 33 feet) and shockproof (falls from 6 feet), and it can be used with the same mounts you'd use for a GoPro. Plus, it comes with a TrueLUX wide angle lens. Other lenses are available, such as the $24.99 macro lens and the $34.99 superwide lens.
The company also includes ShockWave Audio for greater clarity and improved sound. Hitcase even offers a free Vidometer app that lets you add overlays (maps, compass headings, speed, altitude, etc.) onto videos to enhance your vacation movies.
What Owners Are Saying
This case isn't yet available on Amazon, so there are no owner reviews to date.