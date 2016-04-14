Best Waterproof iPhone Cases: Top Picks and User Ratings

Best Waterproof iPhone Cases

Whether you’re taking a dip in the pool, heading to the beach, going kayaking or you just want to use your phone in the rain without worry, your iPhone can take it — if you have a good waterproof case. These top cases offer the protection you need.

Waterproof iPhone cases can involve some trade-offs, such as muffled audio or the inability to plug in certain adapter cables, but it will be worth it when your iPhone survives a dunk, splash or even being completely submerged for up to an hour. With these accessories, you can even use your smartphone for underwater photography.