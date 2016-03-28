15 Revealing Images from VNC Roulette

VNC Roulette Slideshow

A new website called VNC Roulette offers snapshots of computer desktops and industrial-control-system interfaces all over the world. The common thread is that all the machines use a remote-access protocol called virtual networking computing, or VNC — and all failed to require that a remote user type in a password to gain access.

Here's a roundup of some of the better screenshots we could find on VNC Roulette, along with what each one might be.

This one's of an outdoor security-camera monitoring system in central Germany.