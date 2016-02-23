10 Worst Tech Rip-Offs and How to Avoid Them

2-in-1s Where the Keyboard Costs Extra

How'd you like to buy a convertible car . . . that comes without the roof? How about a sailboat where the sails cost extra? A number of high-end tablets, including the iPad Pro, Google Pixel C and Microsoft's Surface line, tout their ability to convert into laptops, but then charge you ovemorer than $100 extra to get the keyboard you need to make it happen. You can avoid the problem by purchasing a true 2-in-1, like the HP Spectre X2 or the Toshiba Portege Z20t that comes with every part you need, right out of the box.

