Best Xbox One Games 2019

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Is fighting mythological beasts like dragons and wraiths your thing? Do you like going on epic quests with the promise of untold riches? Do you like spending countless hours playing cards? Then The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may be the game for you.

The third entry in the Witcher series takes protagonist Geralt of Rivera throughout the world of The Continent as he searches for his lost love and his adopted daughter. Touted as one of the largest open-world third-person action role-playing games on the market, this bombastic title is one with which players should expect to spend at least 100 hours.