Best Xbox One Games 2019
Best Xbox One Games
The Xbox One is home to big exclusives such as Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 4, awesome third-party blockbusters like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Resident Evil 2 and popular indie games like Celeste and Rocket League. Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service constantly delivers hot games big and small for a single monthly fee, and you can even play many of your favorite Xbox 360 and Xbox games on it.
Best of all, every game on our list will work with Project Scarlett, the powerful next-generation Xbox launching in holiday 2020. From immersive single player games to exciting multiplayer titles, here are the best Xbox One games to play now.
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2 raises the bar for open-world action games, setting you loose in a stunning, dynamic version of the Wild West in which everything is interactive and all of your actions matter. A prequel to the original game, Red Dead 2 puts you in control of the compelling, complex Arthur Morgan, who often must choose between doing the right thing and staying loyal to his gang. From its incredibly cinematic storytelling and jaw-dropping graphics (particularly on Xbox One X) to a vast, varied game world that lets you fish, ride horses and engage in epic Western shootouts, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a once-in-a-generation game that all Xbox One owners need to play.
Gears of War 4
Gears is back and better than ever. Gears of War 4 returns to planet Sera, only this time you're playing as JD Fenix, son of the hero of the original trilogy. It's up to you to run, gun and even chainsaw through the gooey hordes standing between you and victory. But as much fun as the single-player campaign is, it's all about the multiplayer, including staples like Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill and the refined Horde 3.0, where you're fighting off wave after wave of angry gun-toting creatures. Trust us -- you haven't lived until you've yanked and shanked someone from that decisive victory.
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4 is the pinnacle of Playground Games’ beloved arcade racing series, setting players loose in a massive, stunningly true-to-life rendition of Britain that’s brimming with fun things to do. Horizon 4 delivers shared world multiplayer that populates your game world with real players, and introduces dynamic seasons – meaning you’ll have to adjust your racing tactics for summer, fall, winter and spring as the seasons shift every week. But as with any Horizon game, the real draw of Horizon 4 is just how great it feels to drive, whether you’re performing insane stunt jumps or engaging in competitive races with your online pals.
Devil May Cry 5
Devil May Cry 5 is a superb return for Capcom's beloved over-the-top action series. You'll play as franchise icons Nero and Dante as well as mysterious newcomer V, all of whom can put together ridiculously stylish and satisfying combos using all manners of swords, guns and spells. The game's bombastic, unapologetically ridiculous story will please longtime fans of the series, while its strikingly photorealistic graphics make it the best-looking Devil May Cry game to date. If you're looking to spend a few afternoons slicing up demons as stylishly as possible, Devil May Cry 5 will scratch your itch like no other.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Is fighting mythological beasts like dragons and wraiths your thing? Do you like going on epic quests with the promise of untold riches? Do you like spending countless hours playing cards? Then The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may be the game for you.
The third entry in the Witcher series takes protagonist Geralt of Rivera throughout the world of The Continent as he searches for his lost love and his adopted daughter. Touted as one of the largest open-world third-person action role-playing games on the market, this bombastic title is one with which players should expect to spend at least 100 hours.
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat 11 is the biggest, bloodiest and best Mortal Kombat game yet, packing tons of spine-ripping content for casual and competitive combatants alike. The game's epic story mode celebrates the series' past and present through a delightfully off-the-wall time travel adventure, the rotating Towers of Time offer a constantly fresh set of challenges, and The Krypt is a fan service frenzy filled with neat unlockables. Mortal Kombat 11's new custom variation system lets you craft a truly unique version of characters like Liu Kang, Cassie Cage and Scorpion, from their outfits and gear pieces to their individual moves. But most importantly, Mortal Kombat 11 is simply a great fighting game, with the most balanced, rewarding combat mechanics the series has seen yet and excellent online netcode for taking on the world.
Apex Legends
Say hello to the new king of battle royale. Apex Legends stands out from the likes of Fortnite and PUBG by offering tactical team-based gameplay in which 20 squads of three battle it out using a variety of distinct characters that each pack their own unique abilties. Apex's brilliant Ping system makes it easy to communicate with your teammates even without saying a word, and the game delivers the distinct blend of tight shooting and smooth movement you'd expect from the makers of Titanfall (seriously, just spend a minute sliding around in this game). Best of all, Apex Legends is completely free to play, so you have no reason not to hop into the battlefield and see what it's all about for yourself.
Cuphead
Cuphead marries brutal 2D platforming with a gorgeous hand-drawn art style inspired by 1930s cartoons, resulting in a package that’s equal parts charming and challenging. This captivating sidescroller is defined by inventive, punishing boss fights that are complemented by a handful of platforming levels, all of which you can enjoy either solo or with a friend. Cuphead might make you want to throw your controller at times, but overcoming each unforgiving encounter provides some of the most satisfaction you’ll find from any action game.
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 2 is a brilliant re-imagining of Capcom's 1998 horror classic, delivering tight third-person gameplay, a labyrinth of fun puzzles and a stunningly horrific new graphics engine that makes exploring the Raccoon City Police Department more nerve-wracking than ever. You'll once again play as both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, each of whom have a unique storyline that remixes elements from the original games complete with the most immersive, cinematic cutscenes the series has seen yet. Resident Evil 2 isn't just a great remake -- it's practically a brand new game, and one of the most delightfully dreadful horror experiences you can have on Xbox One.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Ready for a real challenge? Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest brutal action-RPG from Dark Souls developer From Software, forcing you to carefully hack your way through a mythological version of 16th-century Japan full of monstrous enemies looking to kill you. Sekiro stands out from the Dark Souls formula with its sense of mobility, as you can grapple-hook from ledge to ledge and switch between stances to catch your enemy off-guard. Sekiro is already being hailed as one of the best (and hardest) From Software games yet, as there's no real way to grind for better stats -- only your skill will get you through.
Overwatch
Overwatch is the rare multiplayer shooter that just about anybody can enjoy. Featuring over 20 colorful characters that battle in equally colorful arenas, this game is all about working as a team and tapping into your hero's unique abilities rather than simply racking up kills. With tons of skins to unlock and a steady flow of free content updates, Overwatch is the kind of game that could keep you hooked for months -- or years. Plus, what other game lets you put a cowboy, a talking gorilla, a pop star in a mech suit and a roller-skating medic all on the same team?
Celeste
Celeste isn't just a great indie game -- it's one of the best 2D platformers of this generation, period. Easy to learn but hard to master, Celeste has you navigate a series of brutal but satisfyingly challenging platform levels using nothing but a jump, a dash and a wall-grab to avoid all manners of hazards and pits. Its perfectly precise gameplay is complemented by some arresting pixel art and a hauntingly memorable synth soundtrack. The fact that Celeste manages to seamlessly weave in a moving story about mental health and overcoming one's demons makes it all the more special.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Bigger, prettier and more ambitious than any game in the series to date, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a massive open-world epic that pushes the series forward in some big ways. You get a choice of main character this time around - Kassandra or Alexios, and the choices you make throughout the game's story sequences affect the overall narrative. But the real draw of Odyssey is its stunning take on Ancient Greece, which is packed with fun activities that set the stage for some of the best combat and exploration the franchise has seen yet.
Monster Hunter: World
Monster Hunter: World finally brings Capcom's beloved action-RPG series to modern consoles, and the results are breathtaking. This massive co-op adventure has a sense of scale and scope unlike any Monster Hunter game before it, with huge, living worlds that feature dynamic day/night cycles, destructible environments, and tons of wildlife both friendly and deadly. You’ll still be mastering one of 14 unique weapons and hunting huge monsters to craft cool gear either alone or with up to three friends, but the action is tighter and better-looking than ever before. Monster Hunter: World demands your time and skill, but rewards you with dozens of hours of great gameplay moments in return.
Rocket League
It's soccer with cars. What else could you want? Rocket League is one of the biggest breakout hits of this generation, with addictive pick-up-and-play action that's incredibly hard to master if you want to get competitive. This wacky sports game has a ton of ways to play for hardcore and casual fans alike, and still receives a steady stream of new modes, arenas and items via free updates.
Sunset Overdrive
Insomniac Games' Sunset Overdrive has the makings of a cult classic — it's a critically acclaimed commercial flop. With its colorful backdrop, over-the-top antics and deep customization options, this overlooked game deserves another chance to win over gamers. Besides, where else are you going to punish energy-drink-swilling zombies by blowing them up with exploding teddy bears?
Doom
Playing Doom feels like riding a rollercoaster while blasting heavy metal music and carrying a shotgun. This reboot of the iconic shooter is relentlessly fast and incredibly gratifying, thanks to its fluid movement system, awesomely brutal weapons and delightfully gruesome "glory kills" that let you literally rip demons in half. Despite its old-school roots, Doom's intricate upgrade systems and troves of collectibles provide plenty of reasons to return to hell over and over again. And if its lengthy, challenging campaign isn't enough, you can slaughter your friends in multiplayer or build levels in SnapMap.