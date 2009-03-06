Spring Forward Sunday: Need A Watch?
iLuv iMM173 Alarm Clock and Dual Dock
For those who dual wield an iPod and iPhone (or for couples who have one each), iLuv’s dock makes it easy to recharge and wake up to your favorite song (with two distinct alarms, each can wake up to his or her own music). But perhaps the most timely feature of this clock is its easy-to-spot switch that takes the clock from standard to daylight savings time and back again—no need to reprogram it.
Casio Solar Atomic Slim Marine
Casio’s trendy yet rugged Baby-G line now comes in a solar variety. This watch generates electricity from sunlight, and also synchs up radio signals from five transmitters around the world so you’ll never be off. This line is designed for women, but looks athletic enough for an adventurous guy. The Solar Atomic Slim Marine will soon go on sale for $130, and will come in black or white.
Timex Expedition WS4
Don’t go wild without this watch. Besides the standard outdoorsy tools—like an altimeter, barometer, thermometer and compass—this watch also packs alarms, timers, weather alerts, 165-foot water resistance, a mini-widescreen, and a night light. The Timex Expedition WS4 will go on sale in May for $199, and will come in black, orange, yellow, blue, and white.
Icon Watch
From the Museum of Modern Art shop in New York comes the icon watch, which looks odd when you first glance at it, but then appears more normal after a second take. That’s because its edges are rendered in the pattern familiar to us from the days of 8-bit graphics—but up close it is just a bit more geometric than we are used to. $75.
Hard-Drive Clock Instructable
Here’s a chance to finally use some PC components as décor. An enterprising do-it-yourselfer on Instructables.com shows how to build an attractive wall clock out of a bunch of old 3.5-inch hard drive platters and parts. Even non-PC enthusiasts would like the look of this on a wall.
Smash Clock
This clock—an alarm clock—doesn’t actually exist. It is a conceptual design. But we think there’s a huge market for it. Most people get seriously pissed-off when the morning alarm sounds. Why not alleviate that aggression right away, rather than carrying it with you throughout the day? If only you could sucker-punch your alarm clock. Well, with this invention, you could. Smack the thing to shut it up. Ahh, that’s better.
Think Geek Epoch Clock
A truly geeky timepiece. Show off your ability to read the time in roman numerals, Unix epoch time, binary, octal or hexadecimal code. Can’t read those with your naked eye? That’s okay, there’s a cheat sheet conversion chart in the box. This device naturally includes an alarm clock with snooze function, as well as a USB port to charge your cell phone. $39.99
Seiko Emblem Solar Clock
Solar timepieces aren’t only for your wrist. Seiko will soon sell a solar wall clock called the Emblem, but only in Japan (for around $300). The Emblem is 8.5 mm thick, and also comes with a battery for the rare days that it doesn’t get enough sun. Seiko claims that the clock needs eight hours of sun per day to keep running. The Emblem also synchronizes with radio transmissions to keep on time.
Philips Go-Lite Blue
We’re not sure whether light therapy is the real deal or a crock of bull, but Philips promises relief for seasonal affective disorder, low energy, and sleep disorders with the Go-Lite Blue, which costs $279 and is also, yes, a clock. If we had money to burn, we’d try this out the morning after switching to daylight savings time—that’s always a real bummer. Maybe the glowing light would make us feel as though we hadn’t just lost an hour. It only takes 15 minutes per day in front of the blue light, according to Philips.
Oregon Scientific Atomic Slim Projection Clock
A clock that never needs to be set, and can project the time onto a wall? Sign us up. At .71-inches thick, Oregon Scientific’s clock takes up hardly any space on your desk, yet manages to create a poster-sized design on your wall. Its atomic time sensing abilities means it will automatically switch over to daylight savings time. $59.99
Citrus Clock
This prototype isn’t for sale, but if you were feeling ambitions, you could build it yourself. A zinc copper plug built into a wooden body oxidizes when it touches the acidity of the lemon juice. This reaction creates electricity. This electricity powers a simple clock mechanism. The lemon will power a clock for about a week, after which you’ll need a new lemon.