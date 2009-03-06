Spring Forward Sunday: Need A Watch?

Philips Go-Lite Blue

We’re not sure whether light therapy is the real deal or a crock of bull, but Philips promises relief for seasonal affective disorder, low energy, and sleep disorders with the Go-Lite Blue, which costs $279 and is also, yes, a clock. If we had money to burn, we’d try this out the morning after switching to daylight savings time—that’s always a real bummer. Maybe the glowing light would make us feel as though we hadn’t just lost an hour. It only takes 15 minutes per day in front of the blue light, according to Philips.