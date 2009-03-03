Kindle Conundrum: The E-Reader Frenzy

Kindle 2

Price: $359

Availability: February 24 2009

Amazon began shipping its long-awaited Kindle 2 electronic reader last week, and with it came the usual outcry from the publishing industry and readers in general: “What will happen to books? Don’t people like to turn pages? This gizmo costs way too much money!” This newer Kindle is slimmer, holds more storage capacity and battery life, and can read you to sleep, all for $359 plus the cost of, well, reading material. A cheaper student-oriented version could be in the works.

It is “Read Across America” week, an event inspired by Dr. Seuss. In schools across the country, students are being subjected to class visits from various notable community members who will read them stories and tout the virtues of books. With this in mind, we thought it was the right time to take a look at the burgeoning crop of electronic reading devices currently making their way to market to compete with Amazon’s Kindle. Do these forthcoming offerings spell doom for the book industry? For Amazon’s Kindle? You tell us.